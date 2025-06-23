Another major wave of conference realignment is on the horizon in 2026, and among the transformations to high-level college sports is a new era for the Pac-12. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State are joining forces with Oregon State and Washington State to create a new Pac-12 conference that will begin competition in 2026-27.

CBS Sports and the Pac-12 announced Monday an extension of their current relationship to make the network the new-look league's primary long-term media rights partner. The deal runs through the 2030-31 season and will include the Pac-12 Championship Game in football and Pac-12 Tournament title game in men's basketball airing live each season on CBS on Paramount+.

CBS and Paramount+ will air a minimum of three regular-season football and men's basketball games each season with additional games from both sports airing on CBS Sports Network.

"As the new Pac-12's primary media partner, CBS Sports' top-tier coverage will showcase the best of the conference's football and men's basketball games annually across our platforms, including the championship game for both sports," said Dan Weinberg, CBS Sports executive vice president, programming. "Extending this partnership strengthens our multiplatform college football and basketball schedule and, at a pivotal moment for the new Pac-12, allows us to collaborate, grow the conference and expand its reach."

By adding some of the top programs from the Mountain West and the West Coast Conference, the Pac-12 has positioned itself as a top-five league in football and men's basketball with plenty of postseason success in both sports from its incoming members. Now with a media rights deal in place, the schools can continue their efforts to finalize their membership for 2026-27 as they look to add one more football-playing, all-sports member to the league.

Oregon State and Washington State, currently operating as lone members of the Pac-12 thanks to a NCAA two-year grace period, have a broadcast deal for 2025 that covers the home games for both teams and includes CBS Sports, The CW and ESPN. Both schools will have primetime slots on CBS this fall in football, first with the Apple Cup between Washington State and Washington on Sept. 20 and then the lone conference battle between the two schools on Nov. 1 at Oregon State.

Pac-12 expansion teams

* Lone Pac-12 members for 2025-26 season. Rejoined conference in the 1960s after decades of independence.

^ Non-football member