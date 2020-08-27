Watch Now: Brady Quinn's Takeaways From AP Preseason Poll ( 0:40 )

The college football season kicks off Saturday night when the Central Arkansas Bears take on the Austin Peay Governors in the 2020 Guardian Credit Union FCS Kickoff. Central Arkansas is the defending Southland co-champion after going 9-4 last season, 7-2 in the conference. Austin Peay went 11-4 in 2019 and was 7-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference to win the title for the first time since 1977. Both teams are expected to be top contenders again this season.

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay spread: Bears -4.5

Central Arkansas vs. Austin Peay over-under: 42.5 points

UCA: QB Breylin Smith threw for 283 yards or more in eight of the 13 games in 2019.

AP: QB Jeremiah Oatsvall has 3,016 passing and 997 rushing yards with 42 total TDs in 25 games.

Why Central Arkansas can cover

Hunt knows the Bears' offense is a handful, with All-Southland quarterback Breylin Smith back to call the shots. The junior threw for 3,704 yards last season with 32 touchdown passes and has an elite stable of weapons to work with. Fellow All-Southland pick Lujuan Winningham had 50 catches for 814 yards and eight TDs in just nine games, while Tyler Hudson was named the conference's Freshman of the Year with a team-high 55 receptions for 975 yards and 12 TDs.

Running back Carlos Blackman also is a valuable weapon, rushing for 698 yards along with 377 receiving and 12 total touchdowns. The offensive line struggled at times last season, but it held up in a 24-16 win against the Governors last year. The Bears' defense allowed 26.6 points per game, but the unit boasts one of the top cornerbacks in FCS All-American Richard Rochell, who had five interceptions in 2019.

Why Austin Peay can cover

The Governors were picked to finish fourth in the OVC last season, but they instead reached the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs. The offense scored 34.5 points per game, and 2017 OVC Freshman of the Year Jeremiah Oatsvall will take over at quarterback. Oatsvall was injured early in the Week 2 game last season after throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in the opener.

Austin Peay got the job done with its defense last season, and that shouldn't change. Josephus Smith, an explosive 285-pounder, anchors the middle of a run defense that allowed an average of 104.1 yards on the ground, while the Governors led all FCS teams in scoring defense at 20.6 points per game.

Smith had 7.5 sacks and 18.5 tackles for loss, and the defense forced 25 turnovers. Defensive back Kordell Jackson had seven interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

