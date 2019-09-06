Central Florida vs. Florida Atlantic odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

Florida Atlantic will take on Central Florida at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at FAU Stadium. Central Florida crushed Florida A&M last time out, pitching a shutout in a 62-0 victory. Meanwhile, FAU dropped its season-opener to Ohio State in Columbus, but managed to stay within a four-touchdown spread. On Saturday, Central Florida is favored by 10.5 points in the latest UCF vs. FAU odds, up from an open of 10, while the Over-Under is 68. Before you make any UCF vs. FAU picks and college football predictions for this all-Florida battle, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks. The model enters Week 2 of the 2019 college football season on a blistering 52-31 run on all top-rated picks. It also called Auburn (-3.5) covering against Oregon and Alabama (-34) covering a nearly five-touchdown spread against Duke in Week 1. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated FAU vs. UCF 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, And it's also generated a very strong point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Florida Atlantic had to start its season on the road last Saturday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a 45-21 defeat at Ohio State. FAU quarterback Chris Robinson was 22-of-34 for 178 yards and a touchdown, while the ground game was bottled up for just 22 yards on 33 carries.

Meanwhile, UCF's Week 1 success was spearheaded by the efforts of Adrian Killins Jr., who rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. Central Florida quarterback Dillon Gabriel passed for 127 yards and three touchdowns. However, the level of competition will improve dramatically on Saturday.

Two stats from last season to keep in the back of your head: The Owls were 13th in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2018 season with 35. But the Knights were even better; they ranked fifth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 43 overall.

So who wins FAU vs. UCF? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the UCF vs. FAU spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.