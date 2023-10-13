Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Akron 1-5, Central Michigan 3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

What to Know

Akron has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Akron traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. There's no need to mince words: Akron lost to Northern Illinois on Saturday, and Akron lost bad. The score wound up at 55-14. Akron was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 35-7.

Nobody from Akron had a standout game, but they got scores from Tahj Bullock and TJ Banks.

The Zips were plagued by a slow offense and finished the game with only 3.4 yards per play. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Northern Illinois advanced 11.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Central Michigan, but boy were they wrong. They were the victim of a bruising 37-13 loss at the hands of Buffalo.

Akron has not been sharp this season, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which lines up perfectly with their 1-5 record this season. The defeat dropped Central Michigan's season record down to 3-3.

Akron is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Akron came up short against Central Michigan in their previous meeting back in October of 2022, falling 28-21. Can Akron avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Central Michigan is a big 12-point favorite against Akron, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Akron.