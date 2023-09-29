Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 2-2, Central Michigan 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

What to Know

After two games on the road, Central Michigan is heading back home. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American West battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Central Michigan will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The third road match was the charm for Central Michigan, as they earned their first road win of the season. They managed a 34-30 win over South Alabama on Saturday. The victory represents a nice turnaround for Central Michigan, who in their previous game suffered a tough 41-17 defeat.

Jase Bauer went supernova for Central Michigan, throwing for 224 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 55 yards and four touchdowns. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Jesse Prewitt III, who picked up 142 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Saturday was a slow day for Eastern Michigan as the team failed to score. They suffered a grim 21-0 defeat to Jacksonville State. The last quarter was a mere formality, since the game's final score was reached by the end of the third quarter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Eagles weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 57 rushing yards. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Jacksonville State rushed for 295.

With Central Michigan's win and Eastern Michigan's defeat, both teams now sport identical 2-2 records.

Eastern Michigan is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Eastern Michigan's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 1-4 record against the spread vs Central Michigan over their last five matchups.

Central Michigan ended up a good deal behind Eastern Michigan when they played in their previous matchup last November, losing 38-19. Thankfully for Central Michigan, Taylor Powell (who threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for five yards and a touchdown) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Central Michigan is a big 7.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Eastern Michigan.