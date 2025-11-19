The final Wednesday of MACtion features a two-game slate, including the Central Michigan Chippewas visiting the Kent State Golden Flashes. CMU (6-4, 4-2 MAC) entered Week 13 in second place in the Mid-American Conference after winning three of its last four, with its most recent outing being a 38-19 victory over Buffalo. Kent State (4-6, 3-3 MAC) is coming off a 42-35 overtime win over Akron, as the Golden Flashes need to win their final two games to go bowling for the first time since 2021.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio. The Chippewas are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. Kent State odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Kent State vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Kent State vs. Central Michigan spread Central Michigan -7.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Kent State vs. Central Michigan over/under 50.5 points Kent State vs. Central Michigan money line Central Michigan -307, Kent State +244 Kent State vs. Central Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Kent State vs. Central Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated CMU vs. Kent State 10,000 times and is going Under 50.5 total points. The total has risen five points since the opening line, creating value on the Under as these teams combine for 50 points in the simulations.

