Central Michigan became the latest program to face formal NCAA charges in connection to the widespread sign-stealing investigation centered around former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions. The school received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on June 27, stemming from a nearly two-year-old incident in which a man believed to be Stalions appeared on the Chippewas' sideline.

The moment in question occurred during Central Michigan's 2023 season opener at Michigan State, when a man resembling Stalions, wearing Chippewas coaching gear and sunglasses that appeared to include a recording device, and facial hair was seen among Central Michigan staffers. The NCAA began investigating the matter in late October 2023, shortly after the photos surfaced online and drew national attention.

Stalions, who since became a central figure in a high-profile sign-stealing scandal, denied being present on the sideline that night. He maintained that position even after the release of the Netflix documentary "Untold: Sign Stealer," which chronicled the larger investigation surrounding his alleged scheme.

According to the NCAA's Division I infractions database, the inquiry into Central Michigan began on Oct. 31, 2023. A formal notice of inquiry followed on Nov. 3, marking the official start of a lengthy process. The investigation lasted more than a year and was delayed several times due to what the NCAA cited as the submission of "false or misleading information," as well as the "withholding of requested materials." A review board finally met on Nov. 21, 2024, before the NOA was issued this summer.

With the notice now delivered, Central Michigan has until Sept. 25 to formally respond.

Former Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, who resigned following the 2024 season, claimed at the time that he had no knowledge of the identity of the man on the Chippewas' sideline.

"We ... were totally unaware of it," McElwain told reporters. "I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape, or form, and I do know that his name was on none of the [sideline] passes that were let out."

McElwain previously served as Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2018. Former quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner, who worked alongside Stalions at Michigan from 2015-18 -- when Stalions was a student assistant -- also resigned from Central Michigan during the fall of 2024. It's unclear if Kostner had any involvement in the investigation.

Stalions is accused of organizing a widespread effort to decode opponent signals by purchasing tickets to games and sending associates to film teams' sidelines. The Central Michigan incident remains the only publicly surfaced evidence suggesting he may have physically infiltrated a sideline in disguise.

Michigan's case with the NCAA remains ongoing, with a decision expected before the 2025 season. Coach Sherrone Moore will serve a two-game university-imposed suspension, including a Week 3 matchup against Central Michigan.