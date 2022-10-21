Who's Playing

Bowling Green @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Bowling Green 3-4; Central Michigan 2-5

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Bowling Green and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Allowing an average of 37 points per game, the Falcons have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.

Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Miami (OH) RedHawks last week, but they still walked away with a 17-13 victory. No one had a standout game offensively for Bowling Green, but they got scores from RB Taron Keith and TE Harold Fannin Jr..

Bowling Green's defense was a presence, as it got past Miami (OH)'s offensive line to sack QB Aveon Smith four times for a total loss of 23 yards. Leading the way was LB Demetrius Hardamon and his two sacks. Hardamon now has 3.5 sacks through seven games.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, CMU has finally found some success away from home. They came out on top against the Akron Zips by a score of 28-21 last week. RB Marion Lukes was a one-man wrecking crew for the Chippewas, rushing for two TDs and 162 yards on 26 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

The Falcons are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Bowling Green to 3-4 and CMU to 2-5. We'll see who can continue their climb to a .500 record.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Central Michigan and Bowling Green both have one win in their last two games.