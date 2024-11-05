The Bowling Green Falcons (4-4, 3-1) hit the road looking to take another step towards bowl eligibility when they travel to Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich., to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5, 1-3) in a MACtion matchup on Tuesday night. The Falcons have won two straight games, including a 46-21 win over Toledo in their last outing. The Chippewas are looking to snap a three-game losing streak after falling to Miami (OH) on Oct. 26. Bowling Green leads the all-time series 24-19, including a 34-18 win in the last meeting in 2022.

Kickoff in Mount Pleasant is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under is 48.5 points. Before making any Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan picks, you need to see the Week 11 college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big on sports betting apps for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, netting a whopping 71.5 units while posting a 196-118-4 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks is way up.

Now, Kaylor has dialed in on Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan on Tuesday and just revealed his college football picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the college football odds and college football betting lines for Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan:

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green spread: Bowling Green -13.5

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green over/under: 48.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green money line: Bowling Green -565, Central Michigan +405

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks at SportsLine

Central Michigan vs. Bowling Green streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)



Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan has been a much better team at home this season. The Chippewas are 3-1 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in 2024, with their lone loss come as a home underdog against Ohio. When it comes to against the spread performance, CMU has a 2-2 home ATS record overall, and is 1-0 against the number as an underdog.

Central Michigan is paced by one of the best rushing attacks in the MAC. The Chippewas average 189.5 rushing yards per game, and 5.1 yards per carry. CMU is led by the running back duo of Marion Lukes (465 yards, four touchdowns) and B.J. Harris (320 yards, two touchdowns). See which team to pick here.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green is one of the most balanced teams in the MAC. The Falcons have performed well on both sides of the ball this season, and enter this matchup ranked third in the conference in points allowed per game (22.0) and fourth in the conference in points scored per game (27.1). BGSU is 4-3-1 against the spread this season.

Bowling Green has one of the top quarterbacks in the MAC in Connor Bazelak. The senior is one of the most experienced players in the conference, having spent time at both Missouri and Indiana before landing at BGSU. Bazelak enters this matchup with 1,815 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes, and four interceptions. See which team to pick here.

How to make Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan picks

Kaylor has analyzed Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan from every angle and he's leaning Over on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, and what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who profited $7,150 for $100 college football bettors since Week 1 of the 2023 season, and find out.