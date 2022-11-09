Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4; Central Michigan 3-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Buffalo Bulls and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Buffalo earned a 43-20 win in their most recent matchup against CMU in October of 2019.

The night started off rough for the Bulls on Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-24 walloping at the Ohio Bobcats' hands. It was supposed to be a close game, and Buffalo was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. QB Cole Snyder had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 4.86 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, CMU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 35-22 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies on Wednesday. It was another big night for CMU's QB Jase Bauer, who rushed for two TDs and 109 yards.

Central Michigan's win lifted them to 3-6 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. Giving up four turnovers, the Chippewas had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Bulls can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won two out of their last three games against Central Michigan.