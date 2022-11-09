Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4; Central Michigan 3-6

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Buffalo Bulls are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 9 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas will be seeking to avenge the 43-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Oct. 26 of 2019.

CMU had a touchdown and change to spare in a 35-22 win over the Northern Illinois Huskies last week. CMU's QB Jase Bauer did his thing and rushed for two TDs and 109 yards.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for Buffalo last Tuesday, and it ended that way, too. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 45-24 to the Ohio Bobcats. QB Cole Snyder had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception and fumbling the ball once with only 4.86 yards per passing attempt.

This next game is expected to be close, with CMU going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last Wednesday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Central Michigan's victory lifted them to 3-6 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 5-4. Giving up four turnovers, CMU had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Bulls can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Chippewas are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo have won two out of their last three games against Central Michigan.