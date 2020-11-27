The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid-American Conference clash at 4 p.m. ET on Friday at Rynearson Stadium. Central Michigan is 2-1 overall and 1-0 on the road, while the Eagles are 0-3 overall and 0-1 at home. The Chippewas enter Friday's showdown having covered the spread in 10 of their last 15 games. Eastern Michigan, meanwhile, is 1-4 ATS in their last five games at home.

Friday's game will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network. The Chippewas are favored by seven-points in the latest Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 59.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Central Michigan -7

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 59 points

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan money line: CMU -270, EMU +220

What you need to know about Central Michigan



The Chippewas came up short against the Western Michigan Broncos last Wednesday, falling 52-44. Despite its defeat, Central Michigan got to see several of its players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Running back Kobe Lewis recorded 16 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns against the Broncos. Kalil Pimpleton also had a big day against Western Michigan, rushing for 108 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.

Despite their most recent setback, the Chippewas will enter Friday's matchup against Eastern Michigan confident they can secure the victory. That's because Central Michigan is 6-2 in its last eight games against the Eagles. In addition, the Chippewas are 4-1 against the spread in their last five meetings on the road against Eastern Michigan.

What you need to know about Eastern Michigan

The evening started off rough for Eastern Michigan last Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. The Eagles ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-28 walloping against Toledo. The losing side was boosted by QB Preston Hutchinson, who completed 25-of-38 pass attempts for 244 yards and four touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan enters Friday's matchup averaging 352.3 yards per game on offense. The Eagles have also fared well against the spread. In fact, Eastern Michigan is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

