Central Michigan vs. New Mexico State odds: 2019 Week 7 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Central Michigan is 3-3 overall and 3-0 at home, while New Mexico State is 0-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. New Mexico State is so-so against the spread this season (3-3) while the Chippewas have been strong (5-1). The Chippewas are favored by 10 points in the latest Central Michigan vs. New Mexico State odds, while the over-under is set at 58. Before you make any New Mexico State vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 7 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 68-42 on its top-rated college football picks. It also called Georgia (-27.5) covering against Tennessee and California (+21) easily staying within the spread against Oregon last week. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has simulated CMU vs. New Mexico State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

A well-balanced attack led Central Michigan over Eastern Michigan every single quarter on their way to victory. Central Michigan put the hurt on Eastern Michigan with a sharp 42-16 win. RB Jonathan Ward went supernova for the Chippewas as he rushed for 132 yards and two TDs on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Ward's 86-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Aggies and Liberty couldn't quite live up to the 63-point over-under that the experts had forecasted. The Aggies fell to Liberty 20-13. QB Josh Adkins had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind: CMU enters the matchup with 17 sacks, good for 16th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Aggies are second worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. New Mexico State? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.