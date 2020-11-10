The Central Michigan Chippewas will try to build on a big victory in their Mid-American Conference opener when they visit the Northern Illinois Huskies on Wednesday night. The Chippewas (1-0) knocked off fellow conference contender Ohio 30-27 last week, while the Huskies (0-1) suffered a 49-30 setback to Buffalo. Freshman quarterback Daniel Richardson excelled as the team awaits word on the suspension of David Moore, and Richardson will remain the starter. He has a solid running game and big-play receivers, and the CMU defense also has difference-makers.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. The Chippewas are a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois odds at William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under for total points scored is 57.5. Before making any Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions for MACtion from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois spread: Chippewas -7.5

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois over-under: 57.5

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois moneyline: Chippewas -290, Huskies +245

CMU: RB Kobe Lewis has 856 yards, averaging 6.4 yards per carry, over his past nine games.

NIU: QB Ross Bowers threw for at least 220 yards in seven of his nine games last season.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan is 11-1-1 against the spread in its last 13 Wednesday games, and the team has been on quite a run since going 0-8 in the MAC in 2018. CMU won the West title at 6-2 last season, and most of the talent is back. Richardson threw for 243 yards and a touchdown in his college debut, and Kobe Lewis rushed for 112 and two TDs after posting more than 1,000 and 12 scores in 2019. Lewis now faces a NIU defense that allowed 182 yards on the ground last week.

The Chippewas are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games following a straight-up win, and Richardson has a pair of All-MAC receivers in Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan. Pimpleton had five catches for 82 yards and a score and Sullivan had three for 43 against Ohio, and Lewis chipped in five catches for 43 yards. CMU had five sacks against Ohio, led by Troy Hairston with three, and recovered two fumbles, and it now faces a NIU team that had five turnovers last week.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Northern Illinois is 6-0 against the spread in its last six games following an ATS loss, and the Huskies are likely to give running backs Erin Collins and Harrison Waylee a lot of work. They combined for 115 yards last week before the Huskies fell too far behind in the second half. Northern Illinois has an experienced quarterback in Ross Bowers, who threw for 2,130 yards and seven TDs last season. He threw for 202 in the loss to Buffalo, and he has a strong corps of receivers.

Tyrice Richie had 106 yards on nine catches last week for the Huskies, who are 7-3 in their last 10 games against a team with a winning record. Fellow wideout Cole Tucker, who scored a TD against Buffalo, had a team-high 38 catches last season, and tight end Daniel Crawford was second with 37.

