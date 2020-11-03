Who's Playing
Ohio @ Central Michigan
What to Know
The Ohio Bobcats and the Central Michigan Chippewas are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. While Ohio was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 7-6. CMU is in much the same boat after finishing their last season at 8-6.
A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bobcats were ninth best in the nation in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2019 season with 36. The Chippewas were completely their equal: they also ranked ninth in the nation in rushing touchdowns, closing the year with 36 overall.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
Central Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Ohio in the last six years.
- Oct 07, 2017 - Central Michigan 26 vs. Ohio 23
- Nov 15, 2016 - Central Michigan 27 vs. Ohio 20