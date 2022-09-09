The Central Michigan Chippewas will try to bounce back from their 58-44 loss to No. 12 Oklahoma State when they host the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Central Michigan trailed 44-15 at halftime, but it used a 22-point fourth quarter to cover the 20.5-point spread against the Cowboys. South Alabama scored in every quarter of its 48-7 win over Nicholls last week.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chippewas are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Central Michigan vs. South Alabama odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 59. Before entering any South Alabama vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Michigan vs. South Alabama. Here are several college football odds for Central Michigan vs. South Alabama:

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama spread: Central Michigan -4.5

Central Michigan vs. South Alabama over/under: 59 points

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan can bring some positives away from its loss to a top-15 Oklahoma State team last week, with one of those positives being their offensive output. They scored 44 points against a Power Five opponent, which bodes well for their chances of winning this game. Sophomore quarterback Daniel Richardson completed 36 of 49 pass attempts for 424 yards and four touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Jalen McGaughy caught six passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore running back Lew Nichols III rushed for 72 yards and two touchdowns of his own. They are facing a South Alabama team that was not tested in Week 1, which gives Central Michigan a competitive edge. The Jaguars have failed to cover the spread in six consecutive road games.

Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama brings more positive energy into this matchup than its opponent after rolling to a 48-7 win over Nicholls State last week. Toledo transfer Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another in his South Alabama debut. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards in three quarters, giving him a solid foundation heading into this game.

Running back La'Damian Webb added 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 98 yards and two scores. The Jaguars were a top-40 defense last year and held Nicholls to 165 total yards in Week 1. Central Michigan has a 4-13 record in its last 17 games in the month of September.

How to make Central Michigan vs. South Alabama picks

