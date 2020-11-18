Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-0; Central Michigan 2-0

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 1-4 against the Western Michigan Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Chippewas and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, CMU and the Broncos will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for CMU on Wednesday. They were the clear victors by a 40-10 margin over the Northern Illinois Huskies. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point CMU had established a 26 to nothing advantage. They can attribute much of their success to RB Lew Nichols III, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Nichols III's 58-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

WMU decided to play defense against itself on Wednesday, but the team still came out ahead despite their 106 penalty yards. They skirted past the Toledo Rockets 41-38. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. The Broncos' QB Kaleb Eleby was on fire, passing for three TDs and 284 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chippewas and WMU clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Central Michigan.