Playing at home under coach Jim McElwain appears to agree with the Central Michigan Chippewas. After going a perfect 6-0 on their own field for the first time since 1980 in McElwain's first season last year, the Chippewas began 2020 with a victory over visiting Ohio. Central Michigan seeks its eighth consecutive home triumph when it takes on the Mid-American Conference-rival Western Michigan Broncos on Wednesday. Kickoff from Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Central Michigan (2-0) is one of two unbeaten teams in the MAC's West Division after rolling to a 40-10 victory at Northern Illinois last Wednesday. The other perfect club is Western Michigan (2-0), which pulled out a 41-38 home win over Toledo last week on a trick play with 17 seconds remaining. The Chippewas are one-point favorites in the latest Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 59.5.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread: Chippewas -1

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan over-under: 59.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan money line: Chippewas -115, Broncos -105

CMU: The Chippewas are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight home games

WMU: The Broncos are 2-7 ATS in their last nine road contests

Why Central Michigan can cover



The Chippewas' ground attack was clicking against Northern Illinois as the team rushed for 237 yards, with three players gaining at least 55 yards. Freshman Lew Nichols III led the way with 91 yards on 12 attempts, while junior Kobe Lewis carried 16 times for 59 yards. Both players ran for a touchdown, and Nichols also hauled in one of quarterback Daniel Richardson's two scoring passes.

Lewis' rushing TD was his team-leading third of the season, and he also tops the squad with 171 yards on the ground. Richardson's other TD toss went to Dallas Dixon, who finished with three receptions for 73 yards. The junior wideout, who is in his first season with the Chippewas after transferring from Division II Northern Michigan, leads the club with 113 receiving yards.

Why Western Michigan can cover

The Broncos, by all accounts, should be 1-1 as they trailed Toledo 38-28 in the final minute of the fourth quarter last Wednesday. But sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby scored on a one-yard run with 45 seconds remaining and, on the fourth play after a successful onside kick, pretended to spike the football before tossing it nine yards to a wide-open Jaylen Hall in the end zone. Eleby completed 20-of-29 pass attempts for 284 yards and three TDs while also rushing for a pair of scores.

Senior wideout D'Wayne Eskridge hauled in seven passes for 131 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore Skyy Moore made three catches for 85 yards and a TD. Eskridge already has matched his career high of three scoring receptions after recording two in Western Michigan's season-opening victory at Akron. The fifth-year receiver leads the Broncos with 245 yards thanks to back-to-back 100-yard performances after registering a total of three over his first four seasons.

