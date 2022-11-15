The Central Michigan Chippewas continue their push to become bowl eligible in Wednesday night MACtion when they host the rival Western Michigan Broncos at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The Chippewas (4-6, 3-3 in MAC) have won two straight games and need to win their last two contests to become bowl eligible. After Wednesday's game, they close the season at Eastern Michigan (6-4). Meanwhile the Broncos (3-7, 2-4) are tied for last in the six-team West Division and are out of the postseason picture. They have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread: Chippewas -11

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan over/under: 49.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan money line: Chippewas -440, Broncos +335

CMU: Thomas Incoom ranks third in the country in sacks per game (0.95).

WMU: The Broncos lead the MAC and rank sixth in the FBS in fumbles recovered (12).

Why Central Michigan can cover

Central Michigan has one of the country's most productive pass rushers in Thomas Incoom. A 6-foot-4 senior from Stone Mountain, Ga., Incoom ranks third in the country in sacks per game (0.95) and sixth in tackles for loss per game (1.6). Last week he made a career-high 13 tackles (10 solo) against Buffalo, earning MAC West Division Defensive Player of the Week honors.

In addition, the Chippewas face a Western Michigan team that has struggled to move the ball. The Broncos rank 11th in the MAC and 122nd in the country in total offense (307.8 yards per game). Last week they managed just 316 yards in a loss to Northern Illinois.

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan faces a Central Michigan team that has struggled holding onto the ball. The Chippewas have lost 17 fumbles this season. That's the most of any team in the FBS. They've lost at least one fumble in each of their last nine games, including seven over their past three games.

In addition, the Broncos have a prolific tackler in Zaire Barnes. A 6-foot-1 senior from Mundelein, Ill., Barnes ranks seventh in the conference in solo tackles per game (5.0). Last week he also had his first interception of the season, against Northern Illinois.

