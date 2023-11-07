The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) and the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) collide in a MACtion showdown on Tuesday evening. This is one of the longest rivalries in college football, taking place since 1931. Western Michigan owns a 40-38-1 record over Central Michigan. The Broncos topped the Chippewas 12-10 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in 2022.

Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3-point favorites in Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan, while the over/under for total points is 57. Before making any Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread: Broncos -3

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan over/under: 57 points

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan money line: Broncos -157, Chippewas +132

CMU: 3-6 ATS this season

WMU: 6-3 ATS this season

Why Western Michigan can cover

Junior quarterback Hayden Wolff has been the lead signal-caller for the Broncos since October. Wolff plays with rhythm and does a good job pushing the ball vertically. The Florida native has thrown for 867 passing and five passing touchdowns. He's logged at least 260 yards in two of his last four outings. On Oct. 21 against Ohio, Wolff went 30 of 42 for 290 yards and one passing score.

Sophomore receiver Kenneth Womack is a reliable pass-catcher with crisp route running. Womack is first on the team in receptions (54) and receiving yards (488) with one receiving score. The Maryland native reeled in double-digit catches in two of the last four games. On Oct. 7 versus Mississippi State, Womnack notched 12 catches for 113 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jase Bauer is a dual-threat signal caller. Bauer has the arm strength to push the ball downfield with the athleticism to pick up yards with his feet. The Iowa native has thrown for 1,337 yards with six touchdowns. He's also picked up 329 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. In the win over NIU, Bauer totaled 116 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and three total scores.

Junior receiver Jesse Prewitt III is the No. 1 option in the aerial attack. Prewitt III has impressive speed with a knack for tracking the ball well. The Ohio native leads the team in receptions (29), receiving yards (428), and receiving touchdowns (4). He's reeled in at least three receptions in five games thus far. See which team to pick here.

