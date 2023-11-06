A MACtion contest features the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-4) going on the road to play the Western Michigan Broncos (3-6) on Tuesday night. The Chippewas have won two of their last three games, including a 37-31 win over Northern Illinois on Oct. 31. Meanwhile, Western Michigan snapped its three-game skid and beat Eastern Michigan 45-21 in Week 10.

Kickoff from Waldo Stadium in Michigan is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Broncos are 3.5-point favorites in Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan, while the over/under for total points is 56.5.

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan spread: Broncos -3.5

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan over/under: 56.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan money line: Broncos -187, Chippewas +159

CMU: 3-6 ATS this season

WMU: 6-3 ATS this season

Central Michigan vs. Western Michigan live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Western Michigan can cover

Western Michigan has a powerful rushing attack. The Broncos are second in the MAC in rushing yards per game (170.7) and rushing touchdowns (18). Freshman running back Jalen Buckley is a patient rusher with great contact balance. The Illinois native ranks fourth in the conference in rushing yards (775) with seven touchdowns.

He's also second in the MAC in rushing yards per game (96.9). Last week versus Eastern Michigan, Buckley finished with 138 yards and two scores. Junior running back Zahir Abdus-Salaam is another contributor in the backfield. The New Jersey native has logged 101 rushes for 375 yards and five touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Sophomore quarterback Jase Bauer is a dual-threat signal caller. Bauer has the arm strength to push the ball downfield with the athleticism to pick up yards with his feet. The Iowa native has thrown for 1,337 yards with six touchdowns. He's also picked up 329 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. In the win over NIU, Bauer totaled 116 passing yards, 106 rushing yards and three total scores.

Junior receiver Jesse Prewitt III is the No. 1 option in the aerial attack. Prewitt III has impressive speed with a knack for tracking the ball well. The Ohio native leads the team in receptions (29), receiving yards (428), and receiving touchdowns (4). He's reeled in at least three receptions in five games thus far. See which team to pick here.

