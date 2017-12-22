Central Michigan vs. Wyoming, Potato Bowl: Prediction, pick, live stream, odds, line

One of the great things about the early portion of bowl season is you get to see teams and players that you might not normally watch on a typical college football Saturday. The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl features plenty of those storylines.

The big name here is Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, who has gained plenty of buzz over the past year as a potential first-round draft pick. While the 2017 season didn't exactly help his case in that regard, this might be the final chance to see him play in college. When he's healthy, Allen can certainly bring the excitement.

On the other side is Central Michigan, a team that has been as hot as any Group of Five program out there over the last month of the season. With a line that suggests this game could go either way, the Potato Bowl may end up being one of the more entertaining games of the postseason.

Viewing information

Date: Friday, Dec. 22 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Albertsons Stadium -- Boise, Idaho

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Watch ESPN, Watch ESPN apps

Storylines

Central Michigan: Low key, the Chippewas have been one of the Group of Five's better teams in the second half of the season. This squad hasn't lost since mid-October. This week, the school also announced that coach John Bonamego has agreed to a new contract extension that would take him through the 2022 season. No time like the present in this new age of college football's early signing period, right? Can the Chips extend their winning streak to a half-dozen games?

Wyoming: The Allen hype train had a lot of steam in the preseason, but 2017 produced some underwhelming results. Not all of that is Allen's fault, though, and a shoulder injury forced him to miss the last two games of the season. It's not 100 percent certain whether he'll be ready to go for Friday's game, but if he is completely recovered, he does plan on playing instead of sitting out and preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Prediction



This is basically a pick 'em, but the uncertainty here lies in whether Allen will play or not. If he does, the Cowboys have a much better chance of getting the W. Still, Central Michigan has been on a hot streak with six wins in its last seven games, including the last five in a row. Roll with the Chippewas. Pick: Central Michigan +0.5

