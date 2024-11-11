Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain is the subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation involving Connor Stalions' appearance on the Chippewas sideline last fall, sources told CBS Sports. The NCAA is seeking to determine if McElwain had a role in allowing Stalions on the sideline of the Chippewas' season opener against Michigan State. Stalions is also at the center of an ongoing and separate NCAA investigation of Michigan.

McElwain, a one-time receivers coach for the Wolverines in 2018, has stated in the past he had no knowledge that Stalions was at the game in question.

"We ... were totally unaware of it," the coach told reporters. "I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape, or form, and I do know that his name was on none of the [sideline] passes that were let out."

If the NCAA finds McElwain was involved in allowing Stalions' on the sideline, however, the result could be major violations.

A person that appeared to be in disguise at that Michigan State game resembled Stalions. The former Michigan staffer has told the NCAA and CBS Sports he didn't recollect being at the game.

"I've been to 200 college games in my life. You're asking me about specific games? That's what I told [the NCAA]," Stalions told CBS Sports.

If the NCAA determines Stalions was at the game, it would be in violation of NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which states, "Off-campus, in-person scouting [in the same season] is prohibited."

There essentially is no rule against in-game sign stealing.

The Central Michigan investigation is separate from the Michigan case involving Stalions. Michigan received a notice of allegations on Aug. 25 regarding improper in-person sign-stealing of future opponents. If it hasn't already, Michigan is nearing the 90-day limit for its response to the NCAA. Extensions can be requested.

If the case goes to a full hearing, it could be until next spring before the case is decided. The parties could still agree to a negotiated resolution or summary disposition, which would streamline the case.

Central Michigan quarterback coach Jake Kostner resigned in September, according to the school. Kostner is a Michigan grad who spent four years as a student assistant with the program, according to his bio. It's not clear if Kostner had any involvement in the McElwain investigation.

Central Michigan did not comment when reached by CBS Sports. The NCAA typically does not comment on ongoing investigations.