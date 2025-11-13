The 2025 college football season moves into Week 12, and the stakes of every game grow, especially with the latest College Football Playoff rankings featuring the Texas Longhorns as the SEC's lone two-loss squad. The Longhorns face the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 12, a team they lost to twice a season ago. Another team in the CFP rankings with two losses is Notre Dame. The Irish have recovered from their 0-2 start but now visit a Pittsburgh Panthers squad that is suddenly back in the mix in the ACC. Do the Panthers have what it takes to upset Notre Dame? We've included Pitt vs. Notre Dame in a three-leg parlay at BetMGM for the biggest games of Week 12.

Week 12 games of the week parlay

Pitt +12.5 vs. Notre Dame (-110)

Alabama -6 vs. Oklahoma (-110)

Georgia -6.5 vs. Texas (-110)

Final odds: +595 (wager $100 to win $595)



Pitt +12.5 vs. Notre Dame

The Panthers put Mason Heintschel in at quarterback and have taken off, winning four games in a row. Heintschel has thrown 12 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and this will be the biggest game of his young career. Notre Dame is steamrolling teams after some early struggles, but Pitt has always been a tough place to play late in the year. I don't know if the Panthers have the juice to get the outright win, but they should be able to cover this spread.

Alabama -6 vs. Oklahoma

Oklahoma has the defense to contain Alabama, and John Mateer has looked more like himself over the last few weeks after it was clear he rushed back from his hand injury. If this game was in Norman, I'd be worried for Crimson Tide fans. However, Alabama took what was likely LSU's best punch and easily handled the Tigers, so the Crimson Tide should have no problems with the Sooners. Ty Simpson is playing as good as anyone in the country right now and Alabama seems focused on making the playoff. The home team should prevail easily.

Georgia -6.5 vs. Texas

Kirby Smart is already playing some mind games, bringing former Florida coach Billy Napier in for the week to help prepare against the Longhorns. The Gators beat Texas earlier this season. Arch Manning looked solid over his last two games, but it's hard to dismiss his struggles against top defenses earlier in the season. Similar to Oklahoma-Alabama, I'd feel differently about this game if it was in Austin. Between the hedges, I'll back the Bulldogs to win and cover.