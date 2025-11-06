One of the biggest games of the 2025 college football seasons will take place in Week 11 when the BYU Cougars meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Cougars are undefeated heading into this contest, while the Red Raiders have one loss. This could be a potential Big 12 title game preview and at the moment, both teams have a spot in the College Football Playoff in the committee's first bracket. It's only right we feature BYU vs. Texas Tech as one of three legs in our Week 11 Big 12 parlay at BetMGM.

Week 11 Big 12 parlay

Final odds: +429 (wager $100 to win $429)



BYU-Texas Tech Over 52.5

The Red Raiders are scoring 43.6 points per game and the Cougars aren't far behind at 36.3 points per game. However, Texas Tech only gives up 13.2 points per game and BYU is almost as stingy at 17.0 points per game allowed. Something has to give considering the high stakes of this game in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff conversation. In college football, that's usually the defense. I expect plenty of points in this game and the total should top 52.5 points.

Iowa State +6.5 vs. TCU

Matt Campbell's squad doesn't have much to play for when it comes to the postseason, but Campbell is going to be a candidate for a lot of the top jobs available. He would probably like to take some players with him, and the transfer portal means guys will go hard to boost their stock in the open market even if they don't have a CFP berth on the line. TCU has one of the best quarterbacks in the country in Josh Hoover, but the Horned Frogs haven't covered this particular line in each of their last three games. I like the Cyclones to keep this close.

West Virginia money line vs. Colorado

It looked like Colorado might have turned a corner after defeating Iowa State. That was not the case as the Buffaloes have lost by a combined score of 105-24 over the last two games. West Virginia hasn't been much better, losing five games in a row before shocking Houston 45-35 last week. However, I'll take the Mountaineers to grab the win at home.