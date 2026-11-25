College football's final regular-season weekend could turn two conference championship races inside out, and the first domino may fall before the Thanksgiving leftovers make it to the fridge.

Let's discuss College Football Playoff chaos scenarios, specifically a doomsday situation that could unfold within the Big 12, Big Ten and SEC.

Texas Tech travels to TCU on Thursday night with plenty at stake in the conference; a loss by the Red Raiders would all but ensure the Big 12 is a two-bid league at most.

In the Big Ten, UCLA and Indiana left things up to the selection committee after unexpected losses last week torched direct paths to the bracket and now the possibility of another setback during rivalry weekend nukes all current projections. Oregon gets Washington, UCLA hosts USC and Iowa tackles Nebraska, with a trip to Indianapolis and playoff positioning hanging over the weekend for each -- and a few others.

If enough favorites tumble, the Big Ten could spend Saturday night sorting through tiebreakers while its contenders wonder how far they'll fall in the committee's second-to-last rankings. CFP seeding takes center stage in the SEC, a league currently expected to flex a third of the final selections.

Everything starts Thursday night at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock. And in a few days, heads within all three leagues could be spinning.

CFP selection committee finally gets it right with Tennessee, Indiana rankings John Talty

What happens if ...

TCU beats Texas Tech (Thursday)

The Red Raiders would lose control of their destiny in the CFP discussion, which is not advantageous coming out of Thanksgiving as the only game Thursday night in front of the selection committee. A second loss for Texas Tech means BYU will be counting down the hours until kickoff for Saturday's matchup with Cincinnati, which would send the Cougars to the Big 12 Championship Game with a victory. Given Texas Tech's current placement in the CFP rankings despite 11 wins, it shows what the selection committee thinks of its resume and its lack of schedule strength. This is the first domino ahead of what could be a crazy final weekend of the regular season prior to the CFP's penultimate rankings.

Who it would help: BYU, Wake Forest, Indiana

Nebraska beats Iowa (Friday)

After a breakthrough win over Ohio State last week, the Huskers could nullify another path to the playoff for a Big Ten team with a win over the Hawkeyes. On the bubble entering Rivalry Week despite a 9-2 record and five quality wins, Iowa leaves no questions asked if it's able to reach the conference championship game and beat Oregon, UCLA or whoever it may face next weekend in Indianapolis. That's not going to happen with a third loss, however. The Hawkeyes have won four straight, but need a win and a little help to play in the conference championship for the first time since 2023. Iowa is 0-3 in league title games under Kirk Ferentz.

Who it would help: UCLA, Indiana, USC

Auburn beats Alabama

For CFP seeding purposes, this one's huge. The Crimson Tide would lose the shot at a first-round home game after Tuesday night's drop to No. 6 in the rankings if they fail to show in the Iron Bowl. Auburn's a quality team with a 7-4 record this season and has already taken down one giant (Georgia) on the road. For Alabama, pushing to seven straight wins and counting against its primary SEC rival is the only priority, with SEC Championship Game tiebreakers and a potential top-4 also attached. Texas has more ranked wins than any team in college football entering Rivalry Week and could set in stone an opening-round bye with a win at Texas A&M coupled with a loss here from the Crimson Tide.

Who it would help: Texas, Notre Dame, Miami

USC beats UCLA

The Trojans need a victory Saturday at the Rose Bowl and multiple losses from other Big Ten favorites -- namely Iowa and Oregon -- to play for a conference crown next weekend. From there, it wouldn't matter where Lincoln Riley's team is ranked as long as they punch their auto-ticket with a win. Since this one kicks off Saturday afternoon, USC will know by the time it steps on the field if there's still a path to Indianapolis. No motivation's needed here, of course, but it would be a welcome boost. A loss by the Bruins means they're on the outside of the CFP bracket exiting the weekend unless they can back their way into a Big Ten Championship berth via several far-reaching combinations.

Who it would help: Indiana, Wake Forest

Vanderbilt beats Tennessee

In a perfect ending for the fifth-ranked Vols, they would crush the Commodores this weekend, earn a trip to Atlanta and beat top-ranked Georgia to secure a first-round bye in the CFP. But they actually might be better suited to finish 10-2, avoid the Bulldogs and get a first-round home game with a favorable setup in the bracket. Neither of those scenarios will materialize if Tennessee overlooks Vanderbilt. The Vols' only two losses this fall came by a field goal to Texas and South Carolina, so game control and record strength are a flex at the moment. We don't think Tennessee would fall out of the top-11 with a 9-3 finish, but Selection Sunday would certainly become an unnecessary sweat.

Who it would help: Wake Forest, Indiana, BYU, Alabama

Washington beats Oregon

If we're judging on the chaos scale, any team on the bubble and the few garnering those last couple of at-large bids are rooting against the Ducks this weekend. A loss to Washington inside Autzen Stadium all but detonates Oregon's Big Ten title and CFP hopes unless the Ducks somehow seize the multi-team tiebreaker for the conference's second bid to Indianapolis. The Huskies' posting their second straight top-15 win delivers positive news for a half-dozen others as long as those squads aren't victims during Rivalry Week.

Who it would help: Wake Forest, UCLA, Indiana, Iowa, Texas Tech, USC