CFP National Championship picks: Pro bettors hammering Alabama-Georgia Under

The College Football Playoff National Championship features an all-SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama is favored by four after the line opened at Tide -4.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44, down two from opening at 46.

The money line is Alabama -180, meaning a $180 bet on Alabama would return $100. That's down from opening at Alabama -222.



With so much on the line and the odds on the move, you'll want to know what the "sharps" are picking. They're the guys who make their living betting sports. Following them is the best way to cash in huge on college football's biggest game.



SportsLine tapped into its Vegas sources to see who the pros are on and what they found out was surprising: They're all over the Under, already betting it down from 46 to 44.



Both BookMaker.eu and the Greek Sportsbook told SportsLine that the Under is getting the sharp money in the week leading up to the title game.



That's surprising to some because they saw these two teams combine for a whopping 78 points in their semifinal games last week.



Georgia looked like a juggernaut on offense, scoring 54 in a shootout against Oklahoma that saw freshman quarterback Jake Fromm and the elite running back duo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb outgun Heisman winner Baker Mayfield and the Oklahoma Sooners.



Alabama also managed 24 points against a top-tier Clemson defense that was No. 1 in the ACC with just 13.6 points given up per game this season.



But sharps see value in the Under because this is more likely to be an SEC slugfest than a Big 12-style shootout. These two teams finished No. 1 and No. 2 in the SEC in scoring defense, with Alabama giving up just 11.1 points per game and Georgia conceding just 15.7.



And these teams know each other inside out. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was Nick Saban's defensive coordinator at Alabama from 2008 to 2015 and helped coach or recruit many of Alabama's players. Don't expect these two defensive minds to be easily fooled.



Back the Under, like the pros, before the line moves too low.



Sharps are also pounding one side of the spread, with one sportsbook reporting that 85 percent of the smart money is pouring in on one of these SEC squads. There's a key piece of history the sharps know that's pointing them to one side. You can find out who it is over at SportsLine.



So which side of Alabama-Georgia are the sharps all over? Visit SportsLine to see which teams Vegas pros are hammering in the college football title game, and what critical stat you need to know before you make a pick, all from pros who make their money picking college football.