Good morning and happy Wednesday, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this hump day, and there is a lot to cover. The latest College Football Playoff rankings dropped. There were some monumental matchups on the hardwood and Tiger Woods shared a positive update on his health.

Let's get right to it, shall we?

🏆 Five things to know Wednesday

📉 Do not miss this: Contenders tumble in NFL Power Rankings

Before the 2025 season began, the Chiefs, Lions and Ravens were all among the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LX. Now? With more than two-thirds of the season in the books, all three teams would be left out of the playoffs if they started today. The Lions have the best record of that trio at 7-5.

All three of those teams dropped precipitously in Pete Prisco's latest NFL Power Rankings, and the Chiefs seem to be in greatest jeopardy of missing the postseason. Patrick Mahomes is capable of pulling off superhuman feats, but getting this Kansas City team to the playoffs might be too much, even for him.

Prisco: "Mahomes has been Superman at times in his career, but getting this team to the playoffs would be among his best achievements. It just doesn't look like it will happen. The Chiefs are down to No. 16 in my Power Rankings this week, which is amazing to see after having them in the top 10 for most of the past eight years -- and most of the time in the top five."

The Lions were the second-biggest faller of the week, dropping seven spots to No. 15. Only the Colts (-8) fell further than them. Here's a look at teams in the proverbial danger zone in this week's power rankings.

15. Lions (-7)

16. Chiefs (-5)

17. Ravens (-5)

18. Chargers (--)

19. Panthers (+1)

20. Steelers (-1)

One team trending in the opposite direction is the Patriots, who just blew out the Giants on Monday night. They're the new No. 1 team in the rankings, and they could rack up during awards season. Drake Maye has very much asserted himself as an MVP favorite, and Mike Vrabel is making a strong case to be Coach of the Year.

😱 CFP Rankings: ACC nightmare scenario in play

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, James Madison (11-1) ranked No. 25. While the Dukes may seem like a plucky underdog story with a shot at the playoff, they represent the potential for unmitigated disaster in the ACC.

Because of tiebreaker rules that require a PhD to understand, No. 17 Virginia (10-2) will play unranked Duke (7-5) in the ACC Championship Game. The Cavaliers are only 3.5-point favorites, which means a Blue Devils win is very much on the table. If that happens and JMU wins the Sun Belt ... that might mean the ACC gets shutout entirely, as our own Shehan Jeyarajah explains.

Jeyarajah: "When the CFP bracket is mocked, No. 12 Miami plays the role of the fourth conference champion auto-bid. There's just one problem: The Hurricanes -- the best team in the ACC -- aren't eligible for the auto-bid. In fact, thanks to a bloated conference and convoluted set of tiebreakers, unranked Duke plays No. 17 Virginia for the ACC crown. And in Duke, the ACC has its perfect, disastrous storm."

The ACC wasn't the only party to receive poor news on Tuesday night. Vanderbilt held steady at No. 14 despite beating Tennessee in Neyland Stadium. That doesn't bode well for the team's playoff chances, but the Commodores' long-term future seems bright after they flipped five-star quarterback recruit Jared Curtis from Georgia.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

