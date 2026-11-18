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🔢 Five things to know Wednesday
- Texas overtook Notre Dame in the Week 12 College Football Playoff rankings. The Longhorns leaped into the No. 5 spot in the third edition of the selection committee's Top 25 and have a clear path to a top-four seed with a couple of favorable matchups left on their regular-season schedule. Speaking of the top four, that group is unchanged this week. But should it be? Alabama's resume just got quite a bit weaker, but the committee did not apply the same logic it used to drop Indiana last week, and thus the Crimson Tide maintained its grasp on the No. 3 spot in the projected bracket. The committee only ranks 25 teams, but we canvass the entire country each week, so take a look at the latest CBS Sports 138 for a comprehensive assessment of the national landscape. And for power ratings, Tom Fornelli has you covered.
- Illinois and Tennessee picked up top-five wins. A loaded Tuesday college basketball slate featured the greatest individual performance by a visitor in Cameron Indoor Stadium history. Illinois' Andrej Stojakovic exposed Duke's flaws with 46 points in a 99-78 drubbing of the Blue Devils on their home court. A couple of hours later, Michigan State took its first loss when the Volunteers' stifling defense held the Spartans to just 46 points and nine field goals. In other words, it wasn't a good night to be a top-five team. Two more marquee matchups are in store today: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Houston and No. 12 Arizona vs. No. 3 UConn.
- MLB free agency hit a key deadline. Yesterday afternoon brought with it the qualifying offer deadline, at which David Bednar accepted a deal to return to the Yankees and Ryan Jeffers did the same with the Twins. Five other notable standouts, however, declined the qualifying offer and will become free agents. In other free agency news, the White Sox added Dustin May to their rotation on a three-year contract following his World Series run, and Tarik Skubal held an in-person meeting with the Mets this week, which raised the question of which team needs the top available free agent the most. Hint: New York is up there.
- Mark Andrews is the top fantasy football waiver wire priority for Week 11. The pickings are slim on the waiver wire with six teams reaching their bye week, but if you need tight end help or a flex option, the Ravens veteran might be there for the taking in your league. Since last week was an utter disaster at the tight end position, Andrews' best game of the year could not come at a better time. Need a streamer at quarterback amid all these byes? Cam Ward is one of this week's top projection risers and leads the widely available names at the position. And it turns out that the Chargers have some life offensively. Omarion Hampton's rebound finally makes him a viable starter again, and Tre Harris has an excellent opportunity to build on his breakout performance. Looking for long-term solutions? Dave Richard's Week 11 Trade Chart and rest of season rankings will help guide you.
- Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison climbed in our UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings. Harrison stands atop the women's MMA world following her superfight victory over Amanda Nunes. Gane successfully defended his heavyweight title against Josh Hokit at UFC 334 and earned a spot in the top 10 as a result. On the losing side of their fight, Hokit called for a rematch and cited an early eye poke as a major factor in his defeat. Hokit is also in the midst of a feud with Jon Jones and called the legendary fighter's character into question when provoked on social media.
🏆 Do not miss this: NBA MVP Rankings
In order for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win his third consecutive MVP award, he will need to surpass a couple of other Western Conference superstars in the early pecking order. Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama both stand ahead of him in our MVP rankings. In fact, our Brad Botkin called it a two-man race, so Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the pack are simply playing for third place until further notice.
Why, when he is shouldering so much of the load for the injury-riddled Thunder, is Gilgeous-Alexander meaningfully behind those leaders? It comes down to efficiency.
- Botkin: "Gilgeous-Alexander has so much on his plate that it actually creates a clearer path to a third straight MVP if he can somehow lift Oklahoma City above all these injuries. He's trying. The Thunder are 9-5 and he's getting his 30.9 points per game, but his 58.7 true-shooting is down considerably, which makes sense as he has to force tougher shots now with fewer weapons around him."
Here are four other players we're keeping an eye on as the early MVP race takes shape:
- Rockets C Alperen Sengun
- Celtics F Jayson Tatum
- Heat F Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Warriors G Stephen Curry
📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 11 NFL Power Rankings
There is a shakeup in the top 10 of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings with both teams in last week's NFC North showdown between the Vikings and Packers moving multiple spots. The Kirk Cousins trade paid immediate dividends and helped Minnesota complete the regular-season sweep of their division rival in blowout fashion, and Prisco was so impressed that he moved the Vikings back up two places to No. 9.
As for Green Bay, it is a three-spot slide out of the top 10.
- Prisco: "The offensive line was a disaster against the Vikings. That led to quarterback Jordan Love being abused all day, which can't happen if they are to be a playoff team."
Even with one of them dropping to No. 13, the NFC North is the most loaded division in football. Here is where each of the squads stand as this trends toward becoming the first division to ever send all of its teams to the postseason.
4. Bears (--)
8. Lions (--)
9. Vikings (↑2)
13. Packers (↓3)
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- A whopping 50 quarterbacks have already started at least one game this NFL season. We ranked them by tiers.
- Our first batch of NFL Week 11 picks is in.
- Brian Schottenheimer is on the hot seat. We still put two coaches ahead of him in the pressure rankings, though. And speaking of the Cowboys, they are "talking about" a defensive coordinator change.
- Tiger Woods announced when he will play his first tournament since 2024.
- Tyran Stokes is our Freshman of the Week, but the projected No. 1 pick could miss some time after suffering a leg injury in Kansas' win over UNLV.
- Michigan hires Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts to take over an athletic department plagued by recent scandals.
- One of North Carolina's starting five is expected to miss two months with a broken wrist.
- That's good timing. The Lions are set to get a key defensive player back from injury after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the year.
- This college basketball team has the best offense you haven't heard about.
- Following LIV Golf's collapse, Bryson DeChambeau and 10 others announced their new tour.
- Watch Christian Pulisic score on a bicycle kick in Mauricio Pochettino's final match as USMNT coach.
- UFC star Tommy McMillen recounted his hospitalization over the weekend for a suspected drug overdose.
- Ahead of tonight's ceremony, our Sandra Herrera shared her ballot for the NWSL Awards.
- The NFL flexed this Week 12 primetime game to a Sunday afternoon timeslot.
- LeBron James denied a report that he asked the 76ers for "patience" during his slow start in the scoring department.
- Ever wondered how much of an NFL player's salary goes to taxes? Take a look at Rashee Rice's weekly pay stub.
- Duke added an international star to its No. 4-ranked 2027 recruiting class.
- Here's everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Champions League Matchday 5 before it kicks off today.
📺 What we're watching Wednesday
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Inter Milan at Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+
⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 Players Era 8 semifinals: No. 8 Houston vs. No. 1 Florida, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏆 NWSL Awards, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏈 Akron at UMass, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 Bucks at Heat, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 (W) No. 19 Ole Miss at No. 19 Ohio State, 7 p.m. on FS1
🏀 (W) Niagara at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. on B1G+
🏈 Central Michigan at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
🏀 Players Era 8 semifinals: No. 11 Kansas vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
🏀 LSU New Orleans at No. 9 Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
🏀 (W) No. 6 Texas at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
🏒 Bruins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 No. 3 UConn at No. 12 Arizona, 9 p.m. on FS1
🏀 Celtics at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Cal State Fullerton at No. 7 UCLA, 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network