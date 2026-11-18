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🔢 Five things to know Wednesday

🏆 Do not miss this: NBA MVP Rankings

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In order for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to win his third consecutive MVP award, he will need to surpass a couple of other Western Conference superstars in the early pecking order. Luka Dončić and Victor Wembanyama both stand ahead of him in our MVP rankings. In fact, our Brad Botkin called it a two-man race, so Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the pack are simply playing for third place until further notice.

Why, when he is shouldering so much of the load for the injury-riddled Thunder, is Gilgeous-Alexander meaningfully behind those leaders? It comes down to efficiency.

Botkin: "Gilgeous-Alexander has so much on his plate that it actually creates a clearer path to a third straight MVP if he can somehow lift Oklahoma City above all these injuries. He's trying. The Thunder are 9-5 and he's getting his 30.9 points per game, but his 58.7 true-shooting is down considerably, which makes sense as he has to force tougher shots now with fewer weapons around him."

Here are four other players we're keeping an eye on as the early MVP race takes shape:

Rockets C Alperen Sengun

C Celtics F Jayson Tatum

F Heat F Giannis Antetokounmpo

F Warriors G Stephen Curry

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 11 NFL Power Rankings

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There is a shakeup in the top 10 of Pete Prisco's NFL Power Rankings with both teams in last week's NFC North showdown between the Vikings and Packers moving multiple spots. The Kirk Cousins trade paid immediate dividends and helped Minnesota complete the regular-season sweep of their division rival in blowout fashion, and Prisco was so impressed that he moved the Vikings back up two places to No. 9.

As for Green Bay, it is a three-spot slide out of the top 10.

Prisco: "The offensive line was a disaster against the Vikings. That led to quarterback Jordan Love being abused all day, which can't happen if they are to be a playoff team."

Even with one of them dropping to No. 13, the NFC North is the most loaded division in football. Here is where each of the squads stand as this trends toward becoming the first division to ever send all of its teams to the postseason.

4. Bears (--)

8. Lions (--)

9. Vikings (↑2)

13. Packers (↓3)

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Inter Milan at Real Madrid, 12:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Women's Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Chelsea, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Players Era 8 semifinals: No. 8 Houston vs. No. 1 Florida, 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏆 NWSL Awards, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 Akron at UMass, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Bucks at Heat, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (W) No. 19 Ole Miss at No. 19 Ohio State, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 (W) Niagara at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. on B1G+

🏈 Central Michigan at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 Players Era 8 semifinals: No. 11 Kansas vs. West Virginia, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 LSU New Orleans at No. 9 Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏀 (W) No. 6 Texas at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

🏒 Bruins at Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 No. 3 UConn at No. 12 Arizona, 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Celtics at Nuggets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Cal State Fullerton at No. 7 UCLA, 10:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network