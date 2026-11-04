The first batch of College Football Playoff rankings provided plenty to talk about, as this year's committee made some stunning statements about what they value most.

There were clear winners and losers in the first batch of rankings, with the SEC sending five teams into the top 11, while the Big Ten and Big 12 each currently have just two teams in playoff position. Alabama, Kentucky and Texas occupying Nos. 5-7 in the rankings showed just how much the committee values the SEC this year, and widened their path to the playoff.

On the other end of the spectrum, after losing to USC, Ohio State drops all the way to 12th, which would make them the first team out currently. The Buckeyes now have no margin for error the rest of the way, and the same can be said for Notre Dame, which is 11th, as the committee demands the Irish prove their worthiness of a playoff berth in this Saturday's game against No. 1 Miami.

The CFP rankings, which differ dramatically from the AP Top 25, require some recalibration in the national championship odds market, and now that we finally have an idea of how this committee will proceed, it allows for more informed decisions on national title futures.

CFP Rankings winners and losers: Alabama playoff path widens, Notre Dame outlook takes a hit John Talty

CFP National Championship odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Biggest takeaways and movers

Georgia remains the favorite, with the Bulldogs' odds increasing just a bit (+420 to +370) after beating Florida, but this is the week to bet either Miami or Notre Dame, because the winner of that game will likely see their odds jump considerably next week. Notre Dame, now the No. 11 team, dropped from +470 last week to +550 this week despite a win at Navy, but if the Irish topple the Hurricanes, they could find themselves nipping at Georgia's heels again (or jumping the Dawgs altogether).

The SEC squads that won last week and got love from the committee all saw their odds get considerably shorter than they were one week ago. LSU moves from +1000 to +750, Texas jumps from +1400 to +1100, Alabama inches from +1100 to +1000, Ole Miss climbs from +2000 to +1600, and Kentucky leaps from +8000 to +6000.

Ohio State is the big loser, dropping from +500 to +1400 after their loss to USC and falling out of the top 11 in the first batch of rankings. The Buckeyes still have a path to the playoff, but with what the offense showed in Luke Fahey's first start, the oddsmakers and committee have readjusted expectations for Ohio State in a big way.

The other Big Ten favorite, Indiana, also slides after another overtime escape, falling from +850 to +1000 as faith in Curt Cignetti's bunch to repeat wanes amid their continued offensive struggles. The oddsmakers still aren't believers in some of this year's surprise teams, as Utah and UCLA continue to sit well outside the top tier despite being two of the three undefeated teams remaining in college football.