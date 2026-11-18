Find someone who loves you as much as this College Football Playoff selection committee loves Alabama.

The logic that seemed to apply to Indiana a week ago did not apply to Alabama this week. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 3 in the CFP Rankings despite all six SEC teams it has beaten this season losing over the weekend. A week ago, Indiana dropped five spots in a similar scenario.

There's no doubt Alabama is a very good football team that is more than deserving of a playoff berth at this point. That's not in question. But if the committee is going to rank these teams 1 through 25 each week, we get to quibble over every single spot.

And as it stands, it's hard to understand why Alabama is still ranked above Texas. The Longhorns have more top-25 wins (3 to 2) and rank above the Crimson Tide in strength of schedule, strength of record and game control. Alabama's best wins of the season are over No. 16 Kentucky and South Carolina, which is inexplicably still ranked No. 21 (more on that later). Texas has wins over No. 9 Tennessee (a team Alabama lost to), No. 14 Ohio State and No. 25 Ole Miss. It also knocked LSU out of the rankings with its win over the Tigers last Saturday.

Alabama has Texas beat in terms of margin of victory, but should that truly be enough to trump all the other metrics?

Evidently for the committee, it is.

"I think when we look at Alabama and their consistency throughout the conference schedule," CFP chair Hunter Yurachek said Tuesday when I asked about what separated Alabama and Texas. "I mentioned their point spread in their conference games is close to 23 points a game; Texas is not in that same ballpark. I think just the consistency from one game to the next, even the consistency within a game. Texas had, after their win against LSU, five wins against teams ranked in our poll last week. That's changed a little bit with the poll this week, but Texas has got some really good wins.

"Texas is a really good football team, but the separator for us as a committee between the two is just the consistent play of Alabama throughout the season."

Texas certainly fails the "eye test" at times. The Longhorns have the best resume but don't always look the best on the field. Even in Texas' win over LSU last weekend, it wasn't pretty. There's certainly an argument that Alabama has looked better than Texas at points this season. But focusing more on the eye test than a mountain of metrics is where the committee can get itself in trouble.

No. 9 Tennessee also has an argument for being ranked above Alabama given its head-to-head win over the Crimson Tide. But it is clear the committee will continue to keep those two schools far enough apart in the rankings to justify not applying the head-to-head result, since they aren't in the same pod for direct comparison. That decision means the Volunteers have no margin for error this weekend if they lose to former coach Lane Kiffin's Tigers. You can only imagine the outrage there will be in Knoxville if that were to happen.

Alabama is this week's most overrated team.

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Underrated: Texas

For all the reasons listed above, the Longhorns should be the highest ranked-two loss team. If the committee is comfortable putting a two-loss Alabama team at the No. 3 spot ahead of undefeated UCLA, it should have done so for Texas. Ranked No. 5 in the country with two regular season weeks to go is nothing to sneeze at, but the Longhorns should be the two-loss SEC team in line for a bye right now.

Overrated: Ohio State

The Buckeyes moved up six spots for…a nine-point win over an unranked Northwestern team. Yes, some of that is due to the attrition among teams ranked above Ohio State last week. But it's hard to make a viable argument that the Julian Sayin-less Ohio State team that lost to USC and Oregon and barely beat Northwestern is one of the 14 best teams in the country right now. There is terrific talent on the roster, including the all-world receiver Jeremiah Smith, but the Ohio State team I watched in person against Oregon looked broken and deflated. It's stunning, frankly, that that team may sneak into the playoff if a few more teams ranked above the Buckeyes lose in the next three weeks.

Underrated: Indiana

Curt Cignetti, who used clown emojis to call out his team's ranking last week, may not have helped his cause with the selection committee. The Hoosiers moved up only one spot this week despite a 27-13 win over No. 18 USC. Indiana's weak non-conference scheduling is rightfully being taken into account, but the Hoosiers' lone loss of the season was to a full-strength Ohio State team. Indiana has a dominant defense that is capable of winning a championship. It felt like an overcorrection to drop Indiana from No. 4 to No. 9 a week ago. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, there wasn't enough of a correction in their favor this week.

Overrated: South Carolina

The Gamecocks at No. 21?! After losing to Arkansas 34-6?! I understand that not having LaNorris Sellers against the Razorbacks clearly had an impact. But there are some results that are so bad -- like losing 34-6 to Arkansas -- that it should drop you out of the rankings altogether. That a four-loss South Carolina team is still in the rankings gives ammunition to every critic out there who believes the committee continues to overrate the SEC. You could make similar arguments for Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss, which are also four-loss teams and also found a way to stay in the rankings. It has to be deeply frustrating not only for Big Ten teams like Illinois and Northwestern that no four-loss Big Ten team can get in, but also for the Group of Six squads like Liberty and Memphis who would be overjoyed to see themselves in the top 25.

Why does it matter? South Carolina staying in the top 25 gives Alabama another top 25 win which makes it easier for the committee to justify keeping the Tide in the top four. Similarly, Texas benefits from Ole Miss at No. 25 instead of Liberty or some other school.