Even after years of watching College Football Playoff Selection Committee chairmen attempt to explain the unexplainable, what transpired Tuesday night was stunning.

In what's been a particularly chaotic season, you knew the first CFP Rankings had the chance to be extra wonky. There were new selection committee members, new metrics to consider, such as a new strength-of-conference data point, and lots of results that muddled understanding.

And yet the committee still somehow delivered one of the most questionable first rankings we've ever seen. That feels like hyperbole, but the lack of consistency down the rankings defies belief. In some cases, the committee valued head-to-head results (Alabama vs. Kentucky); in others, it didn't (Alabama vs. Tennessee). In some situations, a weak schedule was punished (Notre Dame, UCLA), and in others it wasn't (Indiana).

It's a great development for content creators everywhere who can capitalize on the outrage over the rankings, but tough for those who wanted a more cohesive and clear approach from the committee.

The good news is a lot can change between Nov. 3 and Dec. 6 when we get the final CFP Rankings. This weekend alone could have a dramatic impact on the next rankings with a stacked slate that includes No. 1 Miami at No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia at No. 10 Ole Miss, No. 5 Alabama at No. 14 LSU, No. 9 BYU at No. 3 Utah and No. 6 Kentucky at No. 13 Tennessee.

Before we consider what future rankings might look like, though, here are the big winners and losers from the first edition of the 2026 College Football Playoff Rankings.

College Football Playoff bracket: What 12-team field would look like after first 2026 CFP rankings Shehan Jeyarajah

Winner -- Alabama

Alabama given more credit than expected, wider playoff path

The stunner of the night came when 6-2 Alabama landed at the No. 5 spot.

A sampling of teams Alabama is ranked ahead of:

No. 7 Texas (6-2)

No. 8 UCLA (8-0)

No. 9 BYU (7-1)

No. 10 Ole Miss (6-2)

No. 13 Tennessee (6-2)

You could make an argument that any and all of those teams should be ranked ahead of Alabama. Let's focus on the SEC teams, given there are more common opponents. Texas has three top-25 wins, which include a road win over the same Tennessee team that manhandled Alabama, 26-10. It's only a two-spot difference, but Texas clearly has a better resume right now than Alabama.

Tennessee has a head-to-head win over Alabama and yet is eight spots below the Tide in the rankings. The selection committee gets around the issue by claiming that Alabama and Tennessee are in different pods and thus not directly comparable, so head-to-head would not come into play. If Tennessee wins this weekend, however, it should make that argument moot.

Alabama has two top-25 wins (Kentucky, South Carolina) but the committee is intent on giving it credit for a third. CFP chair Hunter Yurachek referenced Alabama beating Mississippi State on the road when the Bulldogs were 4-0 and ranked No. 16.

"They were 4-0," Yurachek said on a teleconference about Mississippi State. "They had gone on the road and really dismantled a Minnesota team and looked very good doing so. I think maybe 'GameDay' had gone to that. It was a big game to play Alabama at home, and Alabama went in there and really took care of business and dominated that game. The committee, I think, will always view that as a quality game regardless of what the computer may say about the strength of that game."

It's a compliment to Mississippi State, which is now 4-4, that the committee will always treat it as a quality win for Alabama regardless of whether it finishes above .500. It is worth noting, however, that star quarterback Kamario Taylor was already injured by that point and wasn't playing at full strength in a game Alabama won 56-23. Taylor has since been ruled out for the season after undergoing foot surgery.

Coming into the week, it felt like Alabama vs. LSU was a playoff eliminator type game. But Alabama now has more cushion than expected and could still make the field at 9-3 even if it loses to the Tigers this weekend.

Loser -- Notre Dame

Fighting Irish's playoff outlook takes major hit

We've been beating the drum since Saturday that Notre Dame was potentially in trouble, but Tuesday night's rankings were even more dire than expected. Despite being ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, Notre Dame landed at No. 11 in the CFP Rankings. That leaves zero margin of error moving forward.

If the Fighting Irish can't beat Miami, they will almost certainly not be in the field. There simply isn't a marquee win opportunity left on the schedule after Miami, and it is clear that the committee values strength of schedule more than efficiency statistics that rate ND highly. Notre Dame has zero top-25 wins, and without one over No. 1 Miami, it will finish without one. SMU losing to Syracuse last weekend was incredibly damaging.

Notre Dame is your biggest loser in the first rankings.

Winner -- SEC

The committee values SEC schedules and résumés

Alabama was the night's biggest winner, but the SEC has to be happy with what it saw. The conference put seven teams in the CFP top 15 and would have five teams in the playoff field if the season ended today.

The SEC hasn't hidden its frustration in recent years with what the selection committee prioritized in picking the field. It was especially bad with the 2024 field, but there was frustration again a year ago when 9-3 Texas and 10-2 Vanderbilt both missed the cut. The SEC didn't think CFP selection committee members did a good enough job properly taking into account just how hard it was to play an SEC schedule week in and week out.

The message seemed to be heard loud and clear in the CFP's first 2026 rankings. There appeared to be a greater emphasis on strength of schedule, a metric that benefits the SEC's top teams. It was also interesting to hear Yurachek note, "I know the SEC is 10-2 in those games" about Power Four versus non-conference Power Four opponents while also claiming those weren't taken into account collectively for the conference. The new strength-of-conference metric is vague but would seem to take a statistic like that into account.

The SEC is the clear best Power Four conference this season, and that was well reflected in these rankings. There will be a shake-up after all the top 25 games involving SEC teams this weekend, but the conference is well-positioned to have a sizable number of teams in the official field. It begs the question of whether the SEC knew it would be as respected as it seems to be so far this season, and whether it would have been as inclined to go along with a playoff expansion to 24 teams.

Loser -- Big Ten

Several contenders were ranked lower than expected

The conference that has won the last three national championships got the benefit of the doubt with Indiana, but that was it. There is now a very real possibility the Big Ten is only a two-bid league, which would have seemed inconceivable at the start of the season when Ohio State and Oregon were ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively. The No. 23 Ducks (5-3) are now, at best, a long shot to make the field. No. 12 Ohio State is the first team out and must beat Oregon this weekend to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Ohio State sure seems to be getting heavily penalized for losing quarterback Julian Sayin. Yurachek referenced the defense giving up some explosive plays as part of the rationale for the Buckeyes' ranking. Frankly, it's a nonsensical data point, given that Ohio State gives up fewer explosive plays than five teams ranked ahead of it. No. 11 Ole Miss, for instance, ranks 104th nationally in explosive play rate allowed compared to Ohio State's No. 37. Ohio State has one of the best wins of the country (Indiana) and yet doesn't seem to be getting much credit for it.

It was a bit surprising, too, to see undefeated UCLA land at No. 8. The Bruins' resume is lacking -- just one top-25 win -- but it's still a tough pill to swallow for the Big Ten to see two 2-loss SEC teams ranked ahead of its lone undefeated squad. It also sets the stage for UCLA to possibly drop out of the field in the Big Ten's ultimate doomsday scenario if the Bruins lose a game or two down the stretch. USC, coming off a win over Ohio State, feels about four or five spots too low at No. 20, too.

Winner -- Indiana

Hoosiers rewarded for their record despite a lack of marquee wins

The Hoosiers are getting a lot of benefit from their record against "quality" opponents with better-than-.500 records. On paper, Indiana hasn't beaten anyone of note. The Hoosiers don't have a single win over a team ranked in the CFP top 25. Even worse, Indiana hasn't passed the "eye test" at any point this season and has struggled against lesser opponents. But the Hoosiers do have five wins over teams that have winning records, a statistic the committee evidently greatly values.

That was enough to get Indiana ranked No. 4 and in line for a first-round bye. That's eight spots better than an Ohio State team that the Hoosiers lost to earlier this season. The Hoosiers have a great strength of record (No. 5) and a solid strength of schedule (No. 32) but have rarely looked like an elite team this season. Indiana easily could have lost to three unranked opponents this season -- Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota.

If Indiana wins out and wins the Big Ten Championship, this No. 4 slot would make a lot of sense. But as things stand in early November, this ranking is a reach.

Loser -- Texas Tech

Only loss hurting Red Raiders' chances

The 7-1 Red Raiders have to be disappointed to be starting out at No. 15. Texas Tech has wins over two top-25 teams, headlined by No. 17 Houston, and yet is behind a two-loss LSU team that has zero. "I think you'll have to really lean on the loss that (Texas Tech) had at Cincinnati two weeks ago for that reason," Yurachek said.

It is fair to hold the Cincinnati loss against Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders deserve to be ranked a little better. Landing at No. 15 makes the path to getting into the field more challenging with zero opportunities to add a marquee win in the regular season. The remaining schedule is very manageable, making an 11-1 finish possible for Texas Tech and likely a requirement if it wants to make the field.

With three teams ranked in the top 15, we could see two or more Big 12 teams get in. It'll be very interesting to see what happens in next week's rankings if BYU beats Utah this weekend. The CBS Sports forecasting model still prefers Texas Tech's playoff chances (62.7%) to BYU's (48.4%), but a Cougars win could keep both BYU and Utah ahead of the Red Raiders.