The College Football Playoff selection committee finally did it.

For the first time this season, the rankings…made sense. I wasn't filled with confusion and frustration over what the committee decided. Instead, the committee made decisions that seemed to emphasize resumes and metrics over ambiguous "eye test" considerations.

Consider the big moves from this week:

The committee finally ended its love affair with Alabama and moved the Crimson Tide three spots. It would have made sense to do so a week ago but credit the committee for acknowledging that Alabama's resume has taken a significant hit over the last month. With Kentucky and South Carolina dropping out of this week's rankings, Alabama is without a top-25 win and will presumably end its season without one against unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

With that move, the committee moved Texas to No. 3 (as predicted at CBS Sports) as the best two-loss team in the country. If Texas makes it to the SEC Championship and beats Georgia, it is an absolute lock for a top-four seed and first-round bye. Even if it loses to Georgia in the SEC title game, there's still a possibility it could finish in the top four depending on what happens elsewhere.

Tennessee may not ever rank higher than its No. 5 spot Tuesday night, but it puts the Volunteers in prime position to host a playoff game. Earlier this week I called Neyland Stadium the greatest home-field advantage in college football, and it'd be a massive boon for the Vols to get one in Knoxville. There may not be a more ecstatic fanbase than Tennessee this week, after decrying Alabama's spot above the Volunteers for weeks. Mercifully for all of us, we won't have to discuss pods and groupings and whether head-to-head will be considered as much anymore with Alabama and Tennessee.

Wake Forest is perhaps the hottest team in the country, and the committee has finally taken notice. The Demon Deacons jumped up to No. 8 from No. 10 a week ago. If those rankings hold for championship weekend, we'll get a No. 7 Miami versus No. 8 Wake Forest ACC Championship. Wake Forest is demolishing opponents and has the potential to keep moving up the rankings if it can win out. Conversely, Miami still has a chance to jump into that top four and get a bye as ACC champion. It would give the Hurricanes two wins over a very good Wake Forest team this season, and its lone loss coming to No. 4 Notre Dame.

Indiana is not a playoff-caliber team at the moment, and the committee reflected that in the Hoosiers' six-spot drop. Was that too far a drop? Potentially. I predicted Indiana to land at No. 12 as the first team out rather than at No. 14 behind both Oregon and Iowa. Indiana has more top-25 wins and a better strength of schedule and strength of record than Iowa. The Hoosiers have a legitimate argument for being a spot too low. But I like the decision to rank Oregon, a team playing better football right now, above Indiana, especially with metrics like top-25 wins and strength of schedule to back up the decision.

What does it mean for Indiana now? The Hoosiers' playoff hopes may heavily rely on not only making the Big Ten Championship but winning it. As it stands right now, if UCLA (vs. USC) and Oregon (vs. Washington) both win this weekend, the Hoosiers will be out of luck. And with a No. 14 ranking and only a potential win over Purdue left on the schedule, I don't see a particularly realistic path into the playoff field. It'd be a stunning miss for last year's national championship team. And, yet, after an egregiously bad non-conference schedule, it is perhaps deserved.

Indiana's drop also increases the possibility of only one Big Ten team making the field. If UCLA, which dropped to No. 9 this week, loses to USC, the Bruins are out. Utah losing in the Big 12 title game could set up a scenario where three Big 12 teams make it (BYU and Texas Tech the others), four SEC teams make it, two ACC, Notre Dame, a Group of Six and then one of Oregon/Iowa/Indiana. The Big Ten bubble teams all need to be rooting for Utah to keep winning out and for BYU or Texas Tech to drop another game this weekend.

I like how the committee handled the bottom of the top 25, too. Boise State missing the cut was a slight surprise but speaks to how much the Broncos' margin for error narrowed after a loss to San Diego State. Boise State still should be in if it wins out. After lots of public criticism over the number of four-loss SEC teams a week ago, the committee included a pair of Big Ten teams, Washington and Nebraska, that scored big wins last weekend. Washington and Nebraska are both deserving of spots 24 and 25. Ohio State's drop to No 21 feels fair, as well, given the Buckeyes' wins over Indiana and Iowa.

It's easy to criticize the selection committee each week for failing at an impossible task of ranking the top 25 teams. In fact, this space is usually reserved for pointing out the teams that the committee either over- or under-rated.

But if we're quick to criticize, we should also commend when appropriate. For one week, at least, this committee got it right.