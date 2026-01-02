This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

So how about those CFP quarterfinal games? If not for Indiana trampling Alabama, the real elephant in the room would be how in the first two years of the 12-team field era the top four seeded teams are now a combined 1-7. But we'll have all offseason to debate that. For now let's examine how we got to the CFP's final four.

😲 Ole Miss uses epic comeback to defeat Georgia, will meet Miami in first College Football Playoff semifinal

Whoa! Ole Miss' take down of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl was one for the ages.

The Rebels avenged a previous loss to the SEC champion Bulldogs on Thursday night inside New Orleans' Superdome behind a 362-yard, multi-touchdown performance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during a wild 39-34 victory. Ole Miss scored 20 points during a jaw-dropping fourth quarter, pushing ahead with six seconds to play on Lucas Carneiro's 47-yard field goal. Our David Cobb broke down how Chambliss got the Rebels going in the final frame.

Cobb: "Chambliss produced a three-play sequence for the Ole Miss history books to begin the fourth quarter. With the Rebels trailing 24-19, the Division II transfer turned into a magician. His first act was to evade a huge loss with a no-look shovel pass to Kewan Lacy.



Next came a Houdini act on a third-and-7 play in Ole Miss territory. He retreated, changed directions, evaded defenders and found Lacy for a 7-yard gain. Chambliss promptly followed up with another circus play that resulted in a 44-yard downfield strike to Harrison Wallace III. Lacy finished the drive with his second rushing touchdown of the game, and the Rebels converted a 2-point play to go ahead 27-24.



Chambliss came through in a number of key situations with a number of highlight-reel plays, but no sequence embodied his performance better than those three plays to begin the fourth."

And Lane Kiffin may be gone, but he's still going to draw at least $500,000 as a result of the Rebels' two CFP victories. Kiffin collected a cool quarter-million for the first-round victory and he's got another $250,000 coming for the New Year's Day win, terms stipulated by his new agreement with LSU.

The Rebels' win pushes Ole Miss into the Fiesta Bowl semifinal in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 8 against a tough-as-nails Miami squad that upset Ohio State, 24-14, on New Year's Eve. Big picture, it means college football could have a first-time national champion this season unless the Hurricanes win out.

🌹🍊 No. 1 Indiana aces Rose Bowl test, Oregon dominates to set up second College Football Playoff semifinal

Indiana earned its stripes as the College Football Playoff's lone unbeaten entering the quarterfinals and Curt Cignetti's group once again left no doubt during the Hoosiers' 38-3 demolition of ninth-seeded Alabama. Playing in their first Rose Bowl since 1968, the surgical Big Ten champions seized control with a couple haymakers from Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza during a 17-point second quarter following two Alabama miscues and never looked back.

Battered on the canvas after the knockout blow, Alabama's at a crossroads of sorts following its worst bowl loss in program history. An unlikely horror movie unfolded for Kalen DeBoer down the stretch and it got real ugly in the finale, leading many to question if he's the long-term answer following his second season with the Crimson Tide. John Talty said Alabama's setback warrants sweeping changes.

Talty: "This was the kind of devastating, humiliating loss that must invoke introspection. The current blueprint is not going to cut it. Everything from roster construction to staffing to cultural identity should be under review this offseason."



After Oregon's disarming of Texas Tech in Miami, the Ducks will play the unbeaten Hoosiers on Jan. 9 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta for an opportunity at their first appearance in the national championship game since 2014. Thanks to a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery from freshman cornerback Brandon Finney Jr., Oregon nullified Texas Tech's historic season with four takeaways to subdue one of the nation's high-powered offenses. The Big 12 is now 1-8 all-time in the CFP.

🏈 Week 18 of the NFL season has arrived, and these are THE four games everyone will be watching

Week 18 of the regular season has finally arrived, and while 12 of the 14 playoff spots have been sealed, there are seemingly endless seeding scenarios, draft order scenarios and, of course, all the drama that comes with the NFL, week-in and week-out. Four games stand above the rest:

Panthers at Buccaneers, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. -- If the Panthers win this game, they head to the playoffs as the NFC South champions. If the Buccaneers win, both teams will be watching Saints-Falcons very carefully on Sunday, because if the Falcons win, the Panthers would still go to the playoffs. But if the Buccaneers win Saturday and the Saints win Sunday, the Buccaneers will be playoff-bound. One Saints star has been ruled out.

-- If the Panthers win this game, they head to the playoffs as the NFC South champions. If the Buccaneers win, both teams will be watching Saints-Falcons very carefully on Sunday, because if the Falcons win, the Panthers would still go to the playoffs. But if the Buccaneers win Saturday and the Saints win Sunday, the Buccaneers will be playoff-bound. One Saints star has been ruled out. Seahawks at 49ers, Saturday, 8 p.m. -- This is the battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The loser will fall to a wild card spot.

-- This is the battle for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The loser will fall to a wild card spot. Chargers at Broncos, Sunday, 4:25 p.m. -- If the Broncos win this game, they will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Considering the Chargers will be resting several starters, including Justin Herbert, Denver should win. But this is the NFL, where the weird, the random and the unexpected happens. If the Broncos somehow lose, though, the Patriots can get the No. 1 seed with a win over the Dolphins. And if the Broncos and the Patriots lose, the Jaguars can get the No. 1 seed if they beat the Titans. Like I said, lots of scenarios here.

-- If the Broncos win this game, they will be the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Considering the Chargers will be resting several starters, including Justin Herbert, Denver should win. But this is the NFL, where the weird, the random and the unexpected happens. If the Broncos somehow lose, though, the Patriots can get the No. 1 seed with a win over the Dolphins. And if the Broncos and the Patriots lose, the Jaguars can get the No. 1 seed if they beat the Titans. Like I said, lots of scenarios here. Ravens at Steelers, Sunday, 8:20 p.m. -- Fittingly, these two rivals play with the AFC North title on the line in the very last game of the season. Game 272 out of 272. It's a huge game for Jackson, who's had a tough year and has a big, uncertain offseason ahead. Oh, and it might also be Aaron Rodgers' last game ... ever.

So let's get to the picks. Here's a taste of of what our guys are saying for two of these games. For Panthers at Buccaneers, Pete Prisco is going with ...

Prisco: "This might be for the division title -- it is if Carolina wins -- even if both teams are limping into this game. The Bucs have dragged in the second half of the season, but they are at home and have guys who have played in a lot of big games. Look for the offense to get it going here as Baker Mayfield gets the better of Bryce Young. Projected score: Bucs 26, Panthers 20

For Ravens at Steelers, Tyler Sullivan says ...

Sullivan: "While Henry's resurgence is a key element in why I think Baltimore wins, it's not the main reason. Specifically, it's because Pittsburgh will not have the key X-factor from its win against the Ravens earlier this season: DK Metcalf. The standout receiver is still serving his two-game suspension stemming from an altercation with a fan in Detroit. Back in Week 14, Metcalf posted a season-high 148 receiving yards against the Ravens, which included three receptions of at least 20 air yards. Without him, Pittsburgh has no viable deep passing attack, which will likely stifle its chances in this matchup. Projected score: Ravens 24, Steelers 20

