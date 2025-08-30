No. 2 Penn State comes into the 2025 season with its loftiest expectations in decades. Coach James Franklin's squad is one of the top championship favorites (+700, per FanDuel) entering the season thanks to a stout defense now led by former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and an offense that features two of the nation's top running backs, plus a Heisman frontrunner in quarterback Drew Allar.

With those expectations comes pressure, especially for a program that has yet to produce a real signature win against elite competition. Franklin is famously 1-14 against top five opponents since taking over in Happy Valley, and the questions about the Nittany Lions' ability to win against the nation's elite linger in the background of all that preseason excitement.

Franklin was asked about that history on the CBS Sports pregame show and whether this is a "championship or bust" season for the program given the strength of their roster. Franklin, unsurprisingly, didn't buy into the "championship or bust" concept, but did note that they have "total control" to reshape the narrative around them -- while noting they get criticized for years most programs wish they could have.

"Yeah, I think it's positive is we're a part of that conversation. We're getting criticized for seasons that 99% of the programs in the country would die to have," Franklin said. "But that's why you came to Penn State. That comes with it, that's part of it. The best part about all of it is we're in total control of the season, of the games and of the narrative that's out there. We've got a chance to go out and play well against Nevada. We're going to approach it that way, because if you're not careful and start talking about all these things at the end of the season and certain games, and then you don't play well against a team like Nevada then things get real ugly. Our guys are focused on that as a staff and so are our players."

Franklin eventually goes into some "one game at a time" coach speak, but it's clear what the message has been in the Penn State locker room this offseason. They know what the chatter is about them and believe this team has the chance to be special. Rather than looking at the expectations as a burden, Franklin is telling his team it's an opportunity because they're in full control. If they take care of business, the rest takes care of itself, and the only thing they need to worry about is winning games.