Lincoln Riley led the Oklahoma Sooners to the College Football Playoff three times during his tenure in Norman, but none of those teams finished with fewer than two losses during the season. In his first season at USC, the Trojans (11-1) are the fourth-ranked team in the CFP rankings and can likely secure their place in this year's playoff with a win against No. 11 Utah (9-3) on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship. USC is a narrow 2.5-point favorite in the latest Championship Week college football odds listed on Caesars Sportsbook, but the Trojans only beat the Utes by one point when they met earlier this season, 43-42.

On Saturday, another conference championship game between ranked teams goes off when No. 22 UCF takes on No. 18 Tulane in the AAC title. The Green Wave haven't finished a regular season inside the national Top 25 rankings since 1998, and are 4-point favorites in the Championship Week college football lines despite losing to the Knights by a touchdown on November 12. Before locking in any college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the top Championship Week college football expert picks, predictions and best bets from Barrett Sallee.

Sallee is a true insider -- a CBS Sports analyst, SiriusXM host, Heisman voter and consistently one of the top CBS Sports experts picking games against the spread -- and his best bets have helped bring in huge returns. He debuted with SportsLine in 2017 and has delivered in a big way on his college football picks.

Over the past three-plus years, he is 122-111 in his popular best bets column at SportsLine. Anybody who has been following him is way up.

Top Championship Week college football expert predictions

One of Sallee's top college football picks for Championship Week: He is backing No. 3 TCU (12-0) to cover as a 2.5-point favorite in the Big 12 Championship over No. 10 Kansas State. The Horned Frogs have to be aware that the playoff committee could bump up No. 5 Ohio State should they falter on Saturday, and that they control their own destiny. Kansas State is no slouch, however, and has made a habit of derailing many a season of other conference opponents.

Max Duggan has had an impeccable season running Sonny Dykes' offense, and has completed 66.6% of his passes for 3,070 yards, 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions. However, Kansas State has held opposing passers to complete just 58.5% of their passes this year, and is tied with five other programs for the ninth-most interceptions, with 15. Dykes is going to have to get creative, but the Horned Frogs already beat the Wildcats once this year, 38-28.

"The Horned Frogs are 8-2-1 against the spread this year, and they'll notch No. 9 this weekend against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game," Sallee told SportsLine. "The Horned Frogs did something that great teams do last week with a dominating win over a lesser opponent (Iowa State) rather than playing 'down' to their opponent." See what else Sallee likes at SportsLine.

