Championships aren't won in September, and Clemson isn't about to start panicking

One of the problematic aspects of preseason projections and "talking season" is that strong opinions are not only forged but reinforced for about two months straight without true challenges in the form of game results.

From "It's Clemson, Alabama and then everyone else" to "has Clemson overtaken Alabama?" and everything in between, the defending-champion Tigers left such an impact with their 44-16 College Football Playoff National Championship win against the Crimson Tide that much of the college football world was ready to fast forward to January 2020 in New Orleans for a fifth edition of this epic modern rivalry.

But then the season started, and we were all offered a fresh reminder that most college football teams aren't the best version of themselves at the start of the season. That's especially the case for No. 1 Clemson, a team whose preseason projections seemed to be anchored by the performance of a roster that lost six NFL Draft picks and nearly a dozen more veteran upperclassmen contributors.

We shouldn't be measuring Clemson against what it was last year; instead, we should focus on what we've seen through five games.

In that sense, the Tigers are absolutely a contender for the national championship and still on track to return to the College Football Playoff for a fifth straight season. But they're also a bit overrated by the general public. That's not Clemson's fault, it's just that the public -- and much of the college football media -- expected the 2019 Tigers to be a continuation of the last thing they saw from the 2018 Tigers.

"People wonder what's wrong with us. There's nothing wrong with us," coach Dabo Swinney said after Saturday's 21-20 win over UNC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. "It's college football, and we're trying to get better."

Swinney's "we are a new team" reminder on Saturday night paired with a result that brought the college football world closer to his viewpoint. Any view of the landscape where "the champs are the champs until the champs are defeated" is simplistic and ignores the fluid nature of the rosters for these elite college football programs. Even worse, it blurs the individuals on these teams into one monochromatic team color under a logo.

A more appropriate approach to championship pursuit would put all the contenders at the starting line together each August. The finish line is championship form, and no champion becomes the fully realized version of itself in September.

"We learn as we go. We keep learning. You develop leadership. We just do what we do. We learn and we grow," Swinney said. "We don't get defined by one game, whether it's good or bad. This isn't new. We have been winning a long time, and it's just part of what we do. We've been getting the best from everybody for a long time."

Filling the void

Trevor Lawrence came into the season as a known quantity, but how much of a known quantity? NFL fans are ready to tank for Trevor in hopes of seeing one of the top quarterback prospects in recent years play for their favorite team on Sundays, but in the present he's still a true sophomore growing into the leadership role that's expected of QB1. Last year's team didn't require that of Lawrence. They had the Power Rangers defensive line of Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Austin Bryant leading the way on the field and in the locker room. It's unreasonable to expect that leadership void to filled immediately, but gut-check games like the North Carolina win can reveal the character of this year's team.

Clemson has recruited and developed at a high level, but being a much younger and less experienced team than the 2018 champs is going to show up here in the early part of the season. The Tigers are still rolling through about seven bodies on the defensive line rotation, but outside of redshirt senior Nyles Pinckney, the group is mostly underclassmen still getting used to their new roles.

Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross have been excellent at bringing down highlight-reel catches so far this season, but the passing game has missed some of the rhythm that helps set up those home run plays. As Amari Rodgers continues to work his way back to full health -- I hesitate to use the word miraculously because clearly real hard work is being done by Rodgers and the medical staff, but he tore his ACL in spring practice and is already back on the field -- he will bring some versatility to the wide receiver group and keep defenses from keying in on Higgins and Ross.

Comfort in close games

Clemson does get the best shot from each of its opponents, but even in those thrillers, it does seem to end up on the right end of a lot of bounces. That comfort and confidence starts from the coaches and works its way through the entire program.

Since 2015, the Tigers are 14-2 in one-score games during the regular season. That 2015 season was the first after the departure of Chad Morris and the promotion of wide receivers' coach Jeff Scott and running backs coach Tony Elliott to co-offensive coordinators. Together with another former wide receivers' coach in Swinney, they form the decision-making body for Clemson on one side of the ball in these thrillers. The defense, as all know, rides with its intense and enthusiastic leader Brent Venables.

Swinney and Venables had plenty of time to reach their decisions for the game-deciding two-point try during North Carolina's 8-minute scoring drive. Swinney told Venables he was sure the Tar Heels would go for two and the win if given an opportunity, and the team was ready for the speed option. Xavier Thomas and Chad Smith were prepared for the call and read the play perfectly, stopping UNC 1 yard short of pulling off a monumental upset at home.

"Brent said we would probably get the speed option," Swinney explained, noting that Venables guessed North Carolina would "put the ball in the quarterback's hands and see if they could find a crease on us."

No reason to panic

As Clemson enters its off week, there is an opportunity to reflect and recalibrate our expectations for the Tigers. The AP Top 25 have already responded to the shocking narrow win at North Carolina by dropping the Tigers to No. 2, and our CBS Sports 130 voters -- who already had the Tigers at No. 2 heading into Week 5 -- moved them down to No. 6. Internally, these rankings carry absolutely no value to Clemson. They are temporary readings of a team that is going to evolve as the season progresses. The only ranking that matters to the Tigers will be released on Dec. 8.

If Clemson continues to win, by any margin, and winds up as the ACC champion with a 13-0 record, they have met preseason expectations. There might be some more ugly wins along the way, but winning a conference championship and contending for a spot in the College Football Playoff is the one place where internal goals and external expectations for Clemson collide.

This is not a program that cares about style points and has years of experience gritting out tough wins with a target on their back. Part of what gives the Tigers confidence they're still on a path to championship contention is the knowledge that it takes a full season to reach championship form.

"We will be alright," Swinney said calmly on Saturday night. "Ain't no reason to panic. We are going to be alright."