San Jose State football legend Chandler Jones has died, the team announced Monday. He was 33.

Jones died in an accident in Los Angeles involving a Toyota RAV4, according to MyNewsLA. The crash occurred early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. on the eastbound Marina Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones, a former honorable mention All-American wide receiver, holds numerous program records and remains the Spartans' career leader in catches and receiving touchdowns. He also had a stint on the SJSU coaching staff as a graduate assistant following his professional career, which included time in both the NFL and CFL.

"My heart is broken at the news of losing this incredible person," said former San Jose State coach Brent Brennan, who hired Jones in 2017. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family. From his freshman year as a WR, to coaching on our staff, he made [SJSU football] better everyday. The Jet was special. Love you brother."

From 2010 to 2013, Jones shined as both a reliable and explosive target in the San Jose State aerial attack. He accumulated program-bests in receptions (248) and touchdowns (31) and ranks second on the Spartans' career leaderboard in receiving yards with 3,087. The Torrance (Calif.) Bishop Montgomery product also placed himself in the record book with multiple single-game and single-season achievements.

Jones' best season with the Spartans came in 2013 when he caught 79 passes for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns from eventual NFL quarterback David Fales. His 17.2 yards per catch led the Mountain West, and he landed on the conference's first team at the end of the campaign. That year made him the only San Jose State receiver to catch at least 50 passes in four consecutive seasons.

Jones landed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns practice squads in 2014 and moved the following year to the CFL when he joined the Montreal Alouettes practice squad. The Alouettes added him to the active roster in 2016 before they eventually released him. Jones later joined the Alouettes' coaching staff, serving as assistant defensive backs coach in 2023 and 2024.

"Our thoughts are with Chandler's family and loved ones as they navigate this incredibly difficult time," Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and offer them our full support."