Changing of the guard in SEC on hold as Georgia still needs to learn how to finish

ATLANTA -- For most of the fourth quarter and overtime, not a single one of the 77,000-plus packed into Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta took a seat. Georgia had the home-field advantage you might expect for the location and the situation of a team riding a wave of momentum back into national title contention. When the Bulldogs outlasted Oklahoma in double overtime to win the Rose Bowl semifinal, the idea that the 2017 team was special was cemented. When they were up 13-0 against Alabama at halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship and dominating in all three phases of the game, the evening seemed like a changing of the guard in the SEC.

Walking around the concourse at halftime, you could sense the celebration had already started. Fans re-upped on beverages, hugged, danced and exchanged high-fives with friends and strangers alike. Alabama's designated section was filled and well-represented, but the building belonged to the Bulldogs on Monday night.

When true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in for sophomore Jalen Hurts, marched Alabama down the field and scored a touchdown to cut the Georgia lead to 13-7, anxiety began to build. Just outside the brand new stadium sits rubble from the Georgia Dome, where Georgia fans saw Alabama storm back from being down 10 points in the third quarter to win the SEC in 2012 in what was a win-and-you're-in scenario for the BCS Championship Game.

When the score was 20-10 heading into the final period of regulation on Monday, the revelry ceased and was replaced with a nervousness only interrupted by the occasional explosive play. The Dawgs' own true freshman QB, Jake Fromm, was responsible for a brief moment of relief with the best counter-punch of the game on a deep pass to Mecole Hardman that resulted in an 80-yard touchdown.

Of course, it would be the only play of more than 15 yards in a half where Georgia's offense struggled. Fromm threw an interception and the offense averaged just 2.13 yards per play on the other 29 snaps that weren't the touchdown toss to Hardman. When it mattered most and counted most, the Bulldogs were simply unable to get the yards and first downs they needed to close out the win.

After the game, Georgia senior running back Nick Chubb talked about how not finishing, something that the Bulldogs did better than Oklahoma one week ago in Pasadena, California, contributed to the loss.

"We didn't do a good job of finishing. We had some drives and were out of momentum, and we ended up punting the ball. That hurts us, the momentum," Chubb said. "That was a great defense we went up against. A lot of respect for what they do. A lot of big bodies up front, makes it hard to run. But at the end of the day, it just comes down to us not executing well."

But Chubb and classmate Sony Michel also talked about raising the bar at Georgia. The legacy they are leaving in Athens is one where national title contention is expected, not celebrated as a once-in-a-generation feat. Fromm has shown incredible ability to elevate the offense with his arm, and second-year coach Kirby Smart and his staff are building a program with top-tier talent that guarantees we haven't seen the last classic battle between him and his former employer.

"In overtime, we didn't finish when we had to and Alabama did. Give them credit, but I think everybody can see that Georgia's going to be a force to be reckoned with," Smart said after the game. "I'm very proud of this team and this university, and we're not going anywhere."

Monday night's loss was reminiscent of Clemson falling short against the Tide in 2015. The takeaway from that game on the Clemson side was not one of crushing defeat but promise of a future that included more College Football Playoff appearances. The same can be said for Georgia, a team that has learned how to win big and now just needs to perfect finishing in order to take Alabama's spot at the top.