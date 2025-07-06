Notre Dame offensive lineman Charles Jagusah fractured the humerus bone in his left arm in a UTV accident, Notre Dame announced Sunday. This is the second straight offseason that Jagusah, who is expected to start at right guard for the Fighting Irish in 2025, has suffered a significant injury.

"The initial prognosis is favorable, and he will return to campus early this week for further evaluation and continued care." Notre Dame said in a statement.

Jagusah, a former top-50 prospect out of Rock Island, Illinois, tore his right pectoralis muscle in August 2024 and missed the entire regular season. He did return and played on special teams in Notre Dame's College Football Playoff quarterfinal matchup against Georgia.

Jagusah took his first offensive snaps of the year in Notre Dame's semifinal round win against Penn State and started at left tackle in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Ohio State. Jagusah's only other start came in Notre Dame's 2023 Sun Bowl win against Oregon State.

Though it's uncertain how much time -- if any -- Jagusah will miss in 2025, his injury is the latest blow to a Notre Dame offensive line that lost significant depth to the transfer portal, particular along the interior. Sam Pendleton (Tennessee), Rocco Spindler (Nebraska) and Pat Coogan (Indiana) all left for other Power Four schools.

Spindler and Coogan were both in the starting lineup for the College Football Playoff National Championship, while Pendleton was a key reserve that started the first seven games of the 2024 season at left guard.

Notre Dame does return two of its standout offensive tackles in Anthonie Knapp and Aamil Wagner, but the Irish will have to spend significant time evaluating other options at guard during fall camp.