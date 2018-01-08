Charles Woodson, Mack Brown headline 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class
Ten players and three coaches will be inducted in 2018
The National Football Foundation announced the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame class on Monday, and the list of inductees includes some of the biggest names in college sports history. There are 13 inductees in the class, ranging from former Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson to former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer.
"We are extremely proud to announce the 2018 College Football Hall of Fame Class," NFF chairman Archie Manning said. "Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments."
Here's the list of 13 inductees, including 10 players and three coaches.
Players
Trevor Cobb, RB, Rice (1989-92)
Kerry Collins, QB, Penn State (1991-94)
Dave Dickenson, QB, Montana (1992-95)
Dana Howard, LB, Illinois (1991-94)
Calvin Johnson, WR, Georgia Tech (2004-06)
Paul Palmer, RB, Temple (1983-86)
Ed Reed, DB, Miami (1998-01)
Matt Stinchcomb, OT, Georgia (1995-98)
Aaron Taylor, OL, Nebraska (1994-97)
Charles Woodson, DB, Michigan (1995-97)
Coaches
Frank Beamer -- Murray State, Virginia Tech
Mack Brown -- Appalachian State, Tulane, North Carolina, Texas
Mel Tjeerdsma -- Austin College, Northwest Missouri State
The players will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony in New York City on Dec. 4.
