From hidden gem to WR1: Inside Indiana star Charlie Becker's rise as a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect

Often used as a secondary weapon offensively for much of his sophomore season last fall, Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker blossomed into a featured threat during the Hoosiers' latter stages of a defining run through the College Football Playoff.

Becker followed up two 100-yard games in November with a career-best six catches and 126 yards during a victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship, before a couple of clutch receptions against Miami in the fourth quarter helped Indiana to a national title.

The former 2024 three-star prospect out of Nashville in Curt Cignetti's first signing class with the Hoosiers is an expertly-scouted recruiting boon and has scouts salivating for what's to come following what could be his final collegiate season this fall.

Big Ten post-spring intel: Breakout players, key QB battles, more buzz from across the league Matt Zenitz

Indiana's expected WR1 for the first time in his career, Becker's speed turned heads this spring, a source close to the program told CBS Sports last month. Becker's GPS-timed gallop of 22.5 miles per hour is faster than that of former teammate Omar Cooper Jr., a first-round pick in April by the New York Jets.

Cooper blazed a 4.42 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year, which means Becker has a chance to be one of the next cycle's fastest at the position. Considering that group's going to include Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman, the new top target at Texas, Becker's in elite company.

As Heisman winner and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza's third option, Becker averaged a conference-leading 19.9 yards per catch last season, finishing with 679 yards and four touchdowns. He's the primary reason Indiana's offensive staff is expecting no drop-off in terms of production at the position, despite replacing many of its playmakers from the third-highest-scoring unit in the country.

Becker's unique traits

Becker has the rare combination of size (6-foot-4, 205 pounds), verified speed and big-play ability -- he was tracked with 13 "50-50" catches last season in 17 attempts. Becker looks like the prototypical outside receiver, but what separates him from most is his ability to stretch the field and create explosive plays. He showcased vertical threat talent last season that defenses struggled to contain, reaching a new level in November when he started to get more targets.

The scary part for opposing Big Ten defenses? Becker only scratched the surface as a sophomore. Becker exploded once injuries forced Indiana to expand his workload and move from a complementary role to a featured one. During the Hoosiers' championship run, he became one of the conference's most dangerous weapons, with the showing against Ohio State serving as a glimpse of what a full season as Indiana's No. 1 target could look like.

"He was another guy who took advantage of his opportunity," Cignetti said in April. "Then, we couldn't take him off the field."

His athletic background is another reason NFL scouts are paying attention. A Tennessee state champion hurdler in high school, Becker possesses unusual body control and balance for a receiver of his size. That track speed translates directly to the field, where he routinely separates downfield and wins contested opportunities.

Mendoza fell in love with the back-shoulder tosses to Becker late last season, and new Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover should feel confident adding that to his own personal repertoire as a result.

Indiana's 2026 offensive changes

Becker's no longer a breakout candidate hiding in plain sight. He'll be the featured weapon for a national championship program expected to return to the highest level. The numbers, physical traits and opportunity all point in the same direction.

With Cooper and Elijah Sarratt now in the NFL, Becker headlines one of the nation's deepest wideout rooms refaced this offseason through portal additions Nick Marsh (Michigan State) and Shazz Preston (Tulane). Indiana's staff kept it safe with Becker this spring after a hamstring pull in early April kept his on-field participation minimal the rest of camp.

That allowed plenty of time for Hoover, his new passing targets and Indiana's updated backfield to work out the kinks before practice resumes in August.

Projected offensive depth chart

The Hoosiers return three offensive line starters, including offensive tackle Carter Smith and interior linemen Bray Lynch and Drew Evans. Right tackle Adedamola Ajani has experience with four starts over 15 games played, while Wisconsin transfer Joe Brunner offers veteran leadership who can play any of the interior spots.

This starting five up front should be one of the nation's top units, following last year's group, which was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.