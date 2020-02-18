Charlie Strong joining Alabama coaching staff as defensive analyst for Crimson Tide, per report

Nick Saban's Career Rehabilitation Center, Trophy Emporium and Little Debbie Bakery has added another name to its growing list of ex-head coaches who have come through the program. Charlie Strong, most recently the coach at South Florida, will be joining the Crimson Tide's staff as a defensive analyst, according to ESPN's Chris Low. AL.com reported that Strong was in Tuscaloosa for two days a week ago, fueling the speculation he'd eventually be added to the staff.

Some of those former head coaches to come through Saban's program include Mike Locksley, Lane Kiffin, along with Major Applewhite and Butch Jones, both of whom are offensive analysts for the Tide.

Strong was let go this past season after the Bulls finished 4-8. Though Strong had initial success as South Florida's coach in 2017, he went 11-14 in his last two years. Prior to serving as USF's coach, Strong was hired as Texas' coach and led the Longhorns from 2014-16, though he finished with a 16-21 record and never had a winning season. His greatest coaching success came at Louisville, where he coached quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and went 23-3 in 2012 and '13.

Before becoming a coach, Strong was a longtime defensive assistant and served as Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator at Florida.