Ole Miss announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. will remain with the Rebels through their expected College Football Playoff appearance. Weis is still expected to follow former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin to LSU at the conclusion of the season.

Kiffin officially departed Oxford for LSU on Sunday, ending a weeks-long saga that played out amid a historic season for Ole Miss. In a statement, Kiffin said he is supportive of Weis remaining with the Rebels through the postseason.

"With the playoff committee releasing updated rankings tonight, I wanted it to be known that after conversations with LSU, we are allowing Charlie to return to Ole Miss to coach the team during the playoffs," Kiffin said. "I've already made the committee aware of this and I'm hopeful this decision will allow Ole Miss to receive the highest ranking possible because these great players are very deserving of that. I'm excited that Charlie will be back to help coach the greatest team in the history of Ole Miss."

Weis will work under new coach Pete Golding, who was tabbed as Kiffin's permanent successor shortly after Kiffin departed for Baton Rouge. Quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, running backs coach Kevin Smith and offensive line coach John Garrison will also remain with the Rebels through the playoff, at least.

"I'm grateful to LSU for allowing me the opportunity to finish this season with Ole Miss," Weis wrote in a statement. "Coach Kiffin and the LSU administration have been nothing but supportive. I'm excited about the playoff run."

A majority of Ole Miss' defensive staff remains intact. Secondary coach Bryan Brown is taking Golding's former role as Ole Miss' defensive coordinator.

Ole Miss finished the regular season atop the SEC and ranked third nationally in total offense (498.1 yards per game) and finished third in the conference in scoring offense (37.3 points per game). The Rebels were the only SEC team to average at least 300 yards passing and 180 yards rushing per contest.

While Ole Miss was willing to allow Weis back into the fold for a month, it did not budge on Kiffin. Though Kiffin claims he wanted to remain in Oxford for the College Football Playoff after he accepted the LSU job, the Rebels informed him that was not possible.

"I hate that I didn't get to explain to the players why," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference. "But I also totally respect and understand the decision they felt they had to make for the program."