Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Navy 2-3, Charlotte 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Charlotte will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Charlotte 49ers and the Navy Midshipmen will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte is limping into the game on a four-game losing streak.

Charlotte traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 34-16 bruising from SMU two Saturdays ago.

Nobody from Charlotte had a standout game, but they got scores from Trexler Ivey and Jack Hestera.

Meanwhile, Navy gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They skirted past North Texas 27-24.

Navy can attribute much of their success to Alex Tecza, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 8.1 yards per carry.

Navy's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB eight times. Leading the way was Clay Cromwell and his two sacks.

Charlotte's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their overall record down to 1-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance: across that stretch, they only averaged 14.25 points per game. On the other hand, Navy's win on Saturday bumped their record up to 2-3.

While only Navy took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, the matchup is expected to be close, with Navy going off as just a 3-point favorite. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Navy is a 3-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 43.5 points.

