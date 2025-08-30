Appalachian State wide receiver Jaden Barnes made what looked to be a thrilling catch-and-run to the end zone Friday but didn't quite stick the landing. Charlotte defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley saw to that.

Barnes seemed to put up the first points of the game in the first quarter only for the board to be wiped clean. A.J. Swann launched the football nearly 60 yards on the third-down play. Barnes leaped into the air, overcoming one defender, to make the catch. Barnes regained his balance less than 10 yards from the end zone before jogging in. The touchdown seemed inevitable until Conley, covering ground quickly, tackled Barnes one step away from the end zone.

The two landed in Charlotte's end zone as the ball ricocheted off the ground and Conley quickly retrieved it. The broadcast immediately announced a touchdown; however, officials on the ground were quick to dispute it. Barnes fumbled the ball, leading to Conley's touchback. Upon review, the playback official upheld the play.

Charlotte kicker Liam Boyd scored the first points of the game with a 42-yard field goal. App State took firm control in the second quarter with a pair of touchdowns. Rashod Dubinion scored the first touchdown of the game. Afterwards, Barnes redeemed himself after catching Swann's pass for a touchdown.