Charlotte is in discussions to make Will Healy its next head football coach

Will Healy is in final discussions to be the next head football coach at Charlotte, sources tell CBS Sports. The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Healy has spent the last three years as the coach at FCS Austin Peay. He took over a program that had won only once in its previous 46 games prior to his arrival.

After a winless first season, Healy led the Governors to an 8-4 season with only one loss to FCS opponents, just missing a playoff birth. His team went 5-6 in Year 3 this fall. During that 2017 season, Austin Peay won seven conference games for the first time in school history, it set a school records for rushing yards, total offense and total points among others. His efforts earned him Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS coach of the year.

Healy replaces Brad Lambert, the only coach Charlotte's 6-year-old program has ever known. Lambert went 21-48 during his tenure at Charlotte, the first two seasons coming in FCS. Charlotte is considered a good job in the coaching industry due to the resources and location.

Only 33, Healy was the wide receivers coach, pass-game coordinator and recruiting coordinator at Tennessee-Chattanooga prior to taking the Austin Peay job. That recruiting background helped him kick start recruiting in Clarksville immediately, and despite limited historical success, he brought in the fourth-ranked recruiting class in all of FCS in both 2017 and 2018, according to 247Sports.

Under Healy, Austin Peay has run a fast-paced, spread offense that has leaned on athletic quarterbacks and has utilized a two-quarterback system at times.

Healy played college football at Richmond where he was a team captain on the 2008 FCS national championship team.