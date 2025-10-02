The South Florida Bulls open American Conference play when they take on the Charlotte 49ers on Friday night. Charlotte is coming off a 28-17 loss to Rice on Sept. 18, while South Florida cruised to a 63-14 win over South Carolina State on Sept. 20. The 49ers (1-3, 0-1 American), who were 5-7 overall in 2024, will be playing their first true road game of the year. The Bulls (3-1, 0-0 American), who are 1-0 against unranked opponents, are 2-0 on their home field.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is at 7 p.m. ET. South Florida leads the all-time series 2-0, including a 59-24 win last season at Charlotte. The Bulls are 28.5-point favorites in the latest Charlotte vs. South Florida odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 55.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Charlotte vs. South Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly if your initial $5 wager wins.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Charlotte vs. South Florida. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for South Florida vs. Charlotte:

Charlotte vs. South Florida spread South Florida -28.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Charlotte vs. South Florida over/under 55.5 points Charlotte vs. South Florida money line Charlotte +1900, South Florida -7143 Charlotte vs. South Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Charlotte vs. South Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why South Florida can cover

The Bulls are led by dual-threat quarterback Byrum Brown. The senior has completed 73 of 116 passes (62.9%) for 983 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. He is also second on the team in rushing, carrying 47 times for 120 yards (2.6 average) and two touchdowns. In a 34-7 win over Boise State in the season opener, he completed 16 of 24 passes (66.7%) for 210 yards, while rushing 14 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Among his top targets in the passing game is senior transfer Chas Nimrod. Nimrod played his first two seasons at Tennessee, before transferring to South Florida this past offseason. In four games, he has 14 receptions for 367 yards (26.2 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over South Carolina State, he caught four passes for 119 yards (29.8 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Charlotte can cover

Junior quarterback Conner Harrell helps lead the 49ers offense. He is in his first year with the program after two seasons at North Carolina. In four games this season, he has completed 64 of 96 passes (66.7%) for 737 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns. In a 42-35 win over Monmouth, he completed 26 of 30 passes (86.7%) for 382 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also carried 13 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns.

Among his top targets is senior transfer wide receiver E. Jai Mason. He is in his first season with the program after two years at Samford. He has caught 20 passes for 308 yards (15.4 average) and three touchdowns. In the win over Monmouth, he caught 10 passes for 228 yards and two scores. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Charlotte vs. South Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total, projecting 53 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins South Florida vs. Charlotte, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Charlotte vs. South Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.