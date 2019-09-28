Charlotte vs. FAU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. FAU (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 2-2-0; FAU 2-2-0

What to Know

A Conference USA battle is on tap between FAU and Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

FAU ran circles around Wagner last week, and the extra yardage (507 yards vs. 210 yards) paid off. FAU took their contest with ease, bagging a 42-7 victory over Wagner. WR Deangelo Antoine had a stellar game for FAU as he caught 11 passes for 173 yards and four touchdowns. That receiving effort made it the first game that Antoine has caught for more than 100 yards.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot point totals in their last 3 games, Charlotte fizzled out. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 52-10. The 49ers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-3.

FAU's win lifted them to 2-2 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers are stumbling into the game with the fifth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 16 on the season. FAU has experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are 17th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 10 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The 49ers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Owls.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Owls as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Charlotte and FAU both have two wins in their last four games.