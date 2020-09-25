The Georgia State Panthers will take on the Charlotte 49ers at noon ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. It's the third time that the two programs have met, with Charlotte winning 23-20 back in 2015 and Georgia State winning 28-0 in 2017. The winning team covered the spread in each of those games and both squads will be looking for a win coming off season-opening losses against rivals.

Charlotte vs. Georgia State spread: Charlotte +3

Charlotte vs. Georgia State over-under: 58 points

Charlotte vs. Georgia State money line: Charlotte +125, Georgia State -145

What you need to know about Georgia State

Georgia State was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a 34-31 loss against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns last Saturday. The ranked Ragin' Cajuns had knocked off Iowa State a week prior, but the Panthers took them to their limit and Destin Coates was the focal point of Georgia State's offensive attack.

Coates carried the ball 34 times for 150 yards and a touchdown and also had four catches for 21 yards. Coates ran for 546 yards and seven touchdowns last season as Tra Barnett's backup. Coates should feature heavily against a Charlotte defense that gave up 308 yards on the ground in its opener.

What you need to know about Charlotte

The 49ers opened their season with a 35-20 loss to Appalachian State and then had a matchup with North Carolina canceled last week because of the coronavirus. NIU transfer Tre Harbison looked like a bright spot in the opener as he rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown while adding a 14-yard reception. Harbison broke the 1,000-yard barrier twice at NIU and can grind out hard yards for a Charlotte offense that is still searching for an identity.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: Georgia State ranked fourth worst in the nation with respect to touchdowns allowed last year, where the team gave up 60. To make matters even worse for the Panthers, the 49ers were 14th best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 189 on average.

